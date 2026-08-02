Genshin Impact 7.0: HoYoverse expands the combat system with shooter mechanics.

HoYoverse will release version 7.0 for "Genshin Impact" on August 12, 2026, unlocking the seventh region, Snezhnaya. In addition to the new location and railway network, the update integrates a multifunctional exploration tool including a third-person shooter mode and expanded elemental reactions.

Snezhnaya: Infrastructure, Archon's mandate and freebie original

The icy kingdom of Snezhnaya relies heavily on rail transport, both architecturally and mechanically. Players utilize an extensive railway network to travel between widely scattered settlements and the main metropolis of Snezhnograd. The kingdom's energy supply is based on Kresnik energy, while the Fatui headquarters dominates the cityscape.

The new Archon quest focuses on a devastating blizzard and the resulting energy crisis. The developers reward completion of this story quest with up to 560 Primordials. To help structure your exploration, you'll use the "Snezhnaya Adventure Notes" tool, which tracks your progress and provides direct access to your rewards.

The Eye of Graeae

Upon arriving in the ice region, players receive the exploration tool "Eye of Graeae". This mechanic protects against environmental damage from the cold, summons trains, and creates primordial ice constructs for puzzles and interactions.

Additionally, the item unlocks a new third-person shooter game mode. At launch, HoYoverse implements three firearm models and distributes weapon upgrades throughout the game world, requiring daily adjustments to suit different combat scenarios.

The elemental system is expanded with the "Stellar Vortex" reaction. The combination of Anemo and Cryo creates a whirlwind that deals Anemo and Cryo damage. Repeated activation increases the reaction level and the damage of the final explosion. While free-running, Stellar Vortex increases jump height, while the "Stellar Superconductor" reaction enables new object interactions.

At the Statues of the Seven in Snezhnaya, the traveler attunes himself to the Cryo element. This enables the player character to trigger all Stellar Sparkle reactions within the team.

Odette, Alyosha and action prayers

Two new characters join the lineup. Odette is a 5-star cryo-wielding character with a one-handed weapon. As a Fatui assassin and ballerina, she transforms regular superconducting and cryo vortex reactions into their stellar variants. Her elemental ability summons a solo dance shadow for continuous cryo area damage. Re-executing this ability activates a dance duet with an expanded area of ​​effect.

Alyosha joins the roster as a 4-star Electric character with a polearm. The hunter fights alongside his hunting dog Tugarin, increases the damage of Stellar Superconductors, and heals party members. Alyosha is unlocked for free during the Archon quest.

In the first prayer phase, Odette, Alyosha, and Arlecchino are available for selection. The second phase features re-runs of Flins and Ineffa.

Event content and Miliastra Wonderland

The update introduces limited-time minigames such as express train rides, target shooting, and sphere challenges. The 4-star character Diona can be unlocked as an event reward. Simultaneously, an event featuring summer spooky stories begins in Miliastra Wonderland mode, granting cosmetic items like a new headpiece.

Genshin Impact version 7.0 isn't just an area update; it's a systemic overhaul of the gameplay loops. HoYoverse expands the action RPG foundation for the first time with direct third-person shooter mechanics and integrates exploration tools like the Eye of Graeae directly into the combat system. Beyond character builds, the handling of the new ranged weapons and the precise tuning of stellar sparkle reactions become increasingly important. Players looking for free resources can grab the 560 Ancients from the main story and the free 4-star character Alyosha without any grinding.