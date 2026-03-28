Genshin Impact: Mondstadt grows with Version Luna VI

Genshin Impact expands Mondstadt's borders northward with Version Luna VI on April 8th and introduces Linnea, a 5-star archer and specialized geo-support character. In addition to the new harbor area of ​​Dornmannshaven, players can expect the vertical "Temple of Space," which presents familiar regions in a new, manipulable light.

Mondstadt receives a massive northern expansion with the Dornmannshaven area and the floating Temple of Space. While HoYoverse thus fills a long-awaited piece of the Teyvat map puzzle, the new character Linnea tweaks the meta: she transforms the classic Crystallization into the new "Moon Crystallization".

A port for the North and mysteries in the sky

The new extension for “Genshin impactThe area is divided into two extremely different regions. On the ground lies Dornmannshaven, a thriving trading center amidst lush flower fields, which finally makes the northern part of the starting region accessible. In stark contrast is the "Temple of Space," which blends fragments of Liyue and Sumeru high in the clouds.

In the temple, we use interaction mechanics to manipulate the space itself. This suggests more complex puzzles than we're used to from standard dungeons. Furthermore, the fact that we gather information there about the ruler of the space, Asmodeus, indicates that the main storyline is picking up considerable speed again.

Linnea: The answer to the geo-problem?

Linnea is a 5-star Geo Archer who occupies a very specific niche. Her core mechanic is "Moon Crystallization," an upgrade to the often-criticized Hydro-Geo Reaction.

Support focus: She lowers geo-resistances and offers healing through her special ability.

She lowers geo-resistances and offers healing through her special ability. Flexibility: Her elemental ability allows for both off-field damage and burst damage.

Her elemental ability allows for both off-field damage and burst damage. Exploration bonus: Collecting rare animals strengthens their "backpack" – a nice gimmick for open-world fans.

In the first banner phase, we follow Linnea and Chasca, while Nefer and Lauma return in the second half. A highlight for long-time players: the Collection Prayer is dedicated to characters from Fontaine for the first time, increasing the chance of targeted pulls. The seasonal event surrounding the Voynich Guild Trade Fair also brings the 4-star character Jahoda to the team for free – a fair deal for anyone wanting to expand their party without using Primogems.

Version Luna VI feels like a strategically clever bridge. The Mondstadt expansion is a nostalgia bonus for veterans, while the Temple of Space brings a breath of fresh air to the gameplay. Linnea could finally make the geo-meta more relevant again through the new lunar crystallization, provided the scaling is right. It's not a complete overhaul of the game, but a content-rich expansion with genuine lore value.

What do you think of the new "Moon Crystallization"? Is a new special reaction enough to bring Geo teams back to the top, or does the element need a fundamental rework?