Ghost of Yotei Complete Edition: Sucker Punch announces story DLC and roguelike mode

Sucker Punch will release the Ghost of Yōtei Complete Edition for PlayStation 5 on October 1, 2026. The package includes the main game with the new story expansion "Echoes of Sekigahara" and the single-player roguelike mode "Most Wanted".

Two timelines and a roguelike: This is what's included in the DLC

The story expansion "Echoes of Sekigahara" divides its narrative between the present day in the Valley of Ezo and flashbacks to the historical Battle of Sekigahara. Players control Atsu on the mainland and encounter Nagato, an important ally from her past. The DLC expands the arsenal with a new category of heavy weapons, new armor sets, and additional enemy types.

With "Most Wanted," Sucker Punch integrates a purely single-player roguelike model into the combat system. Players start runs via bounty contracts, unlock perks during these runs, and utilize different characters. Atsu fights with dual katanas, Oyuki uses the kusarigama, and Nagato wields a yari spear. Mechanically, this mode shifts the focus entirely to perfecting counter and parry mechanics under varying conditions.

Free update brings transmog and performance features

Owners of the standard version will receive practical quality-of-life improvements via the free Patch 2.0 on October 1st. The system finally separates the visual appearance from the armor's stats. Players will thus be able to use the look of one set while retaining the stats of another. In addition, there are enhanced accessibility options for high-contrast environments and the "Beauty of Yōtei" mode for rendering the environments.

The upgrade model is fairly priced. Those who already own the base version pay €14,99 for the Complete Edition upgrade. New players can purchase the complete package for €69,99, which now also grants access to the main game and the "Legends" multiplayer mode.

Sucker Punch's €15 upgrade isn't just a cheap cosmetic package, but genuine gameplay substance. The combination of a narrative mainland excursion and a mechanically challenging roguelike mode expands the game in exactly the right places. Those who already own the title are getting substantial content at a fair price.