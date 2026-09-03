Ghost of Yōtei: Jin Sakai returns as a playable character in the new mode

Sucker Punch is adding Jin Sakai as the fourth playable character to the new roguelike mode "Most Wanted" for "Ghost of Yōtei". The DLC will be released on October 1, 2026, as part of the Complete Edition.

The game expands the combat system of "Ghost of Yōtei" with a standalone single-player survival component. In "Most Wanted" mode, players work their way through bounty contracts from the Yōtei Six, fighting waves of enemies and unlocking temporary perks with each run. A currency called Mon is used to purchase permanent upgrades, new techniques, and cosmetic items, which can also be transferred to the main game.

The protagonist of "Ghost of Tsushima" uses his familiar arsenal of four fighting stances, sticky bombs, shortbow, and the "Dance of Fury" ability. The development team has directly upgraded the visual model from the predecessor for newer hardware.

Four characters with their own combat profiles

The choice of characters determines the focus of each run. Atsu uses two katanas, blinding powder, and summons. Oyuki relies on a kusarigama, kunai, and a Tanegashima rifle. Nagato uses a spear, pistol, and bows for ranged attacks. Jin Sakai covers close-quarters combat through his stances.

Balancing requires precise timing for parries and the right combination of perks during a round. The scaling extends all the way to the final boss, Lord Saito.

Pricing, upgrade paths and free patch

The upgrade to the Complete Edition For owners of the base game, it costs €14,99. In addition to "Most Wanted," the story expansion "Echoes of Sekigahara" is included. The complete digital edition costs €69,99.

Simultaneously, Sucker Punch will release a free patch for all owners on October 1st. This patch will bring transmog options for armor values, new music tracks for Watanabe mode, and expanded accessibility options.

Sucker Punch utilizes established asset recycling methods to clean up Jin Sakai and make it playable with minimal effort. The separation between temporary run perks and permanent talent trees demonstrates a clean, if somewhat low-risk, roguelike architecture. The free update delivers transmog, a system that was missing from the original release.