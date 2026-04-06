Ghost of Yōtei: Legends – Raid release on April 10th without matchmaking

Sucker Punch launches the first Ghost of Yotei: Legends Raid On April 10, 2026, the game will launch without an integrated matchmaking feature. This feature will be added via an update several weeks after launch.

The battle against Lord Saito marks the first major endgame content for the co-op mode of "Ghost of Yotei". While players with established teams can start immediately, solo players will have to resort to external platforms like Discord for the time being or wait for a later software update.

Focus on coordination or technical delay?

The decision to release the raid without matchmaking is sparking discussion within the community. Sucker Punch indirectly justifies the move by citing the need for communication within raids. Experience shows that complex mechanics in randomly assembled groups often lead to frustration if no coordination takes place.

Nevertheless, this step marks a step backward compared to its predecessor: "Ghost of Tsushima: Legends" had a functioning matchmaking system for raids. Once the strategies within the community were known, random groups didn't pose an insurmountable obstacle. It's therefore possible that the delay is due less to pedagogical considerations and more to technical hurdles in server architecture or stability.

Matchmaking will not be available for the Raid at launch. You will still be able to matchmake for other missions and matchmaking for the Raid will be available in a few weeks after launch. — Sucker Punch Productions (@suckerpunchprod.bsky.social) 2026-04-03T20:50:12.886Z

What awaits players

Those who want to obtain the highest quality loot and exclusive cosmetic items from the new raid in a timely manner are now forced to organize themselves outside the game.

Release date: April 10, 2026.

April 10, 2026. Matchmaking status: Deactivated at launch, delivery to follow in "a few weeks".

Deactivated at launch, delivery to follow in "a few weeks". Alternative: Using the official Discord server to find a group is recommended.

It's weak that a modern co-op game in 2026 would forgo a standard feature like matchmaking for the launch of a major content release. The references to Discord feel like a makeshift solution for an unfinished interface module.

For players, this means either investing time in manually finding a group, or waiting around 14 days until the patch adds the convenience feature. Technically speaking, the raid will only be truly accessible to a portion of the community as of April 10th.