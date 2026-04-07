Ghost of Yotei: Update 1.600 completely revamps the Legends mode for the raid.

Sucker Punch is preparing Ghost of Yōtei's multiplayer for the first raid with patch 1.600, massively tweaking the class balance of Samurai and Archer.

Sucker Punch has laid the foundation for the update starting on April 10th with update 1.600. Raid in Ghost of Yotei It introduces profound changes to resource management in Legends mode. While the Samurai benefits from buffs to stamina and healing, ranged fighters must cope with noticeable reductions in ammo regeneration and Spirit gain.

Focus on the Samurai: More power, less cooldown

The developers have significantly strengthened the Samurai's role as a frontline fighter. Reduced cooldowns and longer durations for class abilities make the Samurai more present in heated battles. Particularly exciting: successfully staggering opponents now generates additional Spirit and Ultimate energy. This rewards aggressive, tactical play against the enemy, rather than simply passively absorbing damage.

The Archer, however, has to make some concessions. The changes are clearly aimed at making it more difficult to "spamm" Ultimate abilities. Spirit gain from ranged attacks has been reduced, and popular items like the Skipping Stone Bow and the True Aim Yumi now recharge the Ultimate ability more slowly. Ammo regeneration has also been slowed down. This forces players to shoot more accurately instead of relying on an endless supply of arrows.

Comfort features and the Watanabe mode

Beyond the hard numbers, there are important quality-of-life improvements:

Second evasive maneuver: In Legends, a second dodge roll is now possible before the slow roll animation (penalty) kicks in – a boon for mobility.

In Legends, a second dodge roll is now possible before the slow roll animation (penalty) kicks in – a boon for mobility. Watanabe mode: A new lobby mode complements the matchmaking, suggesting a specialized type of challenge or display.

A new lobby mode complements the matchmaking, suggesting a specialized type of challenge or display. Visuals: Unlockable VFX trails for swords bring new visual customization options to multiplayer.

Unlockable VFX trails for swords bring new visual customization options to multiplayer. Bugfixes: Critical bugs, such as the blocking of Archer ultimates by flash bombs or exploits with the Shinobi, have been fixed.

These balance adjustments are no coincidence. With the raid release on April 10th (7 PM CEST), Sucker Punch aims to prevent certain class setups from trivializing the new content. The reduction in Spirit gain for ranged fighters suggests that the upcoming raid bosses are intended to be more mechanically demanding, rather than simply being "melted" from a distance with ultimates.

Update 1.600 is far more than just preparation. It's a meta reshaping. The focus is shifting away from a pure ranged dominance meta towards a more balanced approach, where the Samurai is strengthened as the anchor class. The old builds might not function as smoothly in Friday's raid as they used to. Additionally, players will have to do without matchmaking for the time being. reported here.

Do you think the weakening of the archers is justified, or does it take away the necessary flow of ranged gameplay for the raid?