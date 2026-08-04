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Ghost Recon 25th Anniversary Showcase: The schedule for August 6th

Niklas Profile 2026
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Niklas Bender
Niklas Profile 2026
ByNiklas Bender
Niklas Bender at PlayFront stands for clear analysis and independent journalism. His focus: deconstructing PR platitudes and providing an unflinching analysis of an often complacent community. He...
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Ubisoft celebrates 25 years of Ghost Recon with a showcase on August 6th at 5:45 PM. All the information on leaks, the PS17 upgrade, and the future of the series is reviewed below.

Ghost Recon Project Ovr

Ubisoft is holding its own digital live stream on August 6, 2026, at 17:45 PM to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Ghost Recon franchise. After a long period of silence, this marks the next official update on the tactical shooter series.

Details regarding the transmission and the current leak situation

The event starts at 17:45 PM German time via livestream. Ubisoft is officially keeping specific program details and titles to be shown under wraps.

The rumor mill has already filled the void. The announcement was triggered by leaks beforehand, to which Ubisoft simply responded by confirming the release date. Besides the long-overdue details about... Ghost Recon Wildlands Definitive Edition Including current-gen upgrades for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, it also offers a first glimpse of the next main game, codenamed Project OVR.

Anyone who follows Ubisoft's market situation will recognize the pattern. With this showcase, the publisher is employing a classic strategy of maintaining its existing library. A 25th brand anniversary is the ideal vehicle to monetize older content once again via next-gen patches, while its main project is presumably still far from being ready for market.

After the "Ghost Recon Breakpoint" debacle in 2019, the series is searching for a clear direction. So far, only promises and a time exist for the planned showcase. The publisher still has to deliver on Thursday.

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Don't expect miracles. A 4K/60fps upgrade for "Ghost Recon Wildlands" on current consoles is long overdue from a technical standpoint, but it represents only the bare minimum. It would be a surprise if Ubisoft released more than a rendered trailer without actual gameplay for the next installment. Those looking for tactical gameplay reminiscent of the series' heyday should wait until August 6th and decide based on hard gameplay data.

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