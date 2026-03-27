Ghost Recon Project OVR & Splinter Cell Remake: Tactical shooters apparently on the brink of cancellation?

Ubisoft needs a win. Instead, there are layoffs, budget cuts, and a project that's already suffering massive setbacks even before its official announcement. We're talking about "Ghost Recon Project OVR" and possibly even the Splinter Cell remake.

The next Ghost Recon, codenamed "Project OVR," was supposed to be a game-changer. Planned as a radical return to the series' roots, the title relies on a first-person perspective and a fresh setting. However, the reality of 2026 looks even bleaker than the jungles of Vietnam.

Ubisoft has acquired Red Storm Entertainment Over 100 jobs cutThe studio was largely responsible for the series' tactical DNA. With its departure, "Project OVR" loses valuable expertise in its core development.

The consequences are swift. The scope of the projects is exceeding the budget and, according to reports from Insider Gaming, is being scaled back to meet the fall 2026 release window. Management is prioritizing adherence to the fiscal year over the quality of the final product. It's a familiar pattern. A game deemed "critical to success" loses its substance through budget cuts. The focus is now on damage control rather than excellence.

Tactical ambitions clash with budget constraints

Despite internal turmoil, the factual information remains sparse but precise. "Project OVR" utilizes Unreal Engine 5 and aims for a dark, morally ambiguous narrative. At its core is a fictional conflict in modern-day Vietnam. A single-player campaign and co-op elements form the foundation.

Reports from within the development team confirm, however, that features are already being cut. The restructuring at Red Storm is creating gaps in the schedule that can no longer be filled by sheer hard work. Ubisoft is trying to meet investor expectations while the product groans under the weight of cost-cutting. The result is often a skeletal release that may require years of patching to improve it. That is, if the studio is still around then.

Ubisoft is sacrificing the vision of "Project OVR" on the altar of quarterly figures before the first trailer has even been shown.