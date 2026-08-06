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Ghost Recon Showcase from 5:45 PM – PS17 upgrade for Wildlands & Project OVR

In the Ghost Recon Showcase, Ubisoft reveals a PS5 upgrade for Wildlands with 4K/60 FPS and provides new information about the sequel, Project OVR. All the details are in the video!

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Mark Tomson
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ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Ubisoft will present a digital showcase for the 25th anniversary of the Ghost Recon series starting at 17:45 PM. The focus will be on the officially unannounced... Current-Gen Upgrade for Ghost Recon Wildlands on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with native 4K and 60 FPS, as well as the first signs of life from the successor Project OVR.

The gameplay footage, graphics comparisons, and trailer analyses shown can be directly followed in the video. After the "Ghost Recon Breakpoint" debacle, Ubisoft needs a solid foundation again. Promises alone are no longer enough.

All the information from the showcase will follow here afterwards!

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ByMark Tomson
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Managing Director of PlayFront, Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for transparency and genuine industry knowledge instead of superficial trends.
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