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Ghost Recon Wildlands Definitive Edition: Ubisoft confirms reveal on August 6th.

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Ghost Recon Wildlands Definitive Edition

Ubisoft responds to the Ghost Recon Wildlands leaks! Official information about the PS5 version will be released on August 6th to mark the series' 25th anniversary.

Ubisoft has finally broken its silence on the ongoing leaks surrounding "Ghost Recon Wildlands Definitive Edition." The publisher has responded via official channels to the repeatedly appearing store listings and database updates.

The message to fans is brief, but leaves little doubt about the rumors of a PS5 version and new content. Meanwhile, the Definitive Edition for PS4 has been released on the PlayStation Store, already hinting at new content coming in August.

25 Years of Ghost Recon: The Date Is Set

"It's been a while, Ghosts! We know some of you have noticed a few updates. We'll have more to say on August 6th when we celebrate the 25th anniversary of Ghost Recon. More info coming soon." With these words, the development team addresses the community directly.

No denial, no excuses. Ubisoft indirectly confirms the observations of the past few weeks. The timing of the reveal is perfectly chosen. The 25th anniversary of the brand provides the ideal setting for the return of this fan favorite. This strengthens the evidence that the leaked August release coincides exactly with this event.

Anticipation with a bitter aftertaste

Confirmation initially means certainty. The speculation surrounding a PS5 upgrade with 4K and 60 FPS The new mission "Last Rites" was therefore not a system error. Ubisoft is putting an end to the rumor mill and taking control.

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Despite the excitement, skepticism remains palpable among many gamers. An anniversary is nice, but a warmed-over classic is no substitute for a fully-fledged new Ghost Recon. Ubisoft's strategy seems transparent: they're bridging the gap until the next main installment is ready.

That doesn't have to be a bad thing. "Ghost Recon Wildlands" is still incredibly fun in co-op. If the technical implementation on the new consoles is up to par, the free update is a great thing.

The cards are on the table. On August 6th, we'll very likely get the official gameplay trailer for the current-gen version and a concrete release date. If Ubisoft presents the new mission as free fan service and packages the Definitive Edition sensibly, the anniversary will be a success. We'll be keeping an eye out.

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Rick-72
21. July 2026 11: 30

I'm curious how much the upgrade will cost.

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