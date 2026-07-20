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Ghost Recon Wildlands Definitive Edition promises new free content and story missions.

Mark Avatar 2026
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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Ghost Recon Wildlands Definitive Edition

The PS5 & Xbox Series upgrade for Ghost Recon Wildlands brings native 4K/60 FPS and the new story mission "Last Rites". Ubisoft is thus filling its release gap.

The current-gen upgrade for "Ghost Recon Wildlands," which is now available, is proving to be a far larger project than initially thought.

New details from the store listings show that Ubisoft isn't offering a quick fix here. Besides the technical overhaul to native 4K resolution and a smooth 60 frames per second, a substantial content expansion is apparently in the works.

The new mission: What's behind "Last Rites"?

The core of this new detail revolves around a brand-new, standalone mission called "Last Rites." Rumors suggest it will be rolled out as part of a free update for all owners of the game. Tactical veterans are already speculating about its narrative background.

The timing is no coincidence. Ubisoft has been struggling with massive development problems for some time now with the next major, as-yet-unannounced Ghost Recon main installment. A new mission in the highly praised Bolivia setting serves as the perfect bridge. It's the exact same pattern as when Breakpoint was released, and Wildlands was retroactively given the "Cole Walker" missions to tie up the story. Ubisoft wants to revive the franchise and secure a solid player base before the next installment is revealed.

Bolivia in native 4K and 60 FPS: The Definitive Edition brings the ghosts back to PS5.
Bolivia in native 4K and 60 FPS: The Definitive Edition brings the ghosts back to PS5

Why the classics are making a comeback

Ubisoft's sudden investment in remastering a game over nine years old has very real economic reasons. Following the release of "Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynched," the publisher's release calendar for the current fiscal year is extremely thin. The current lineup is completely lacking in major, high-grossing blockbusters.

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The strategy, therefore, is damage control through nostalgia. Ghost Recon Wildlands Definitive Edition – which bundles the familiar Season Passes as well as the new content packs “Nightfall Protocol” and “Cold Eye” – is intended to bridge the gap until the next fiscal year.

The August release coincides perfectly with the upcoming Gamescom. It's therefore highly likely that Ubisoft plans to make the official announcement as a live surprise at the Cologne trade fair.

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