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Ghost Recon Wildlands: Free upgrade brings native 4K and 60 FPS to PS5

Mark Avatar 2026
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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Ghost Recon Wildlands is getting a PS5 upgrade with 4K & 60 FPS. The update will be released on August 6th for free, including a new mission and a free weekend.

Ghost Recon Wildlands Definitive Edition

Ubisoft will release a free, native PS5-based upgrade for "Ghost Recon Wildlands" on August 6th, including 4K resolution and 60 frames per second.

A leak on the PlayStation Store also confirms reduced loading times, DualSense functionality, and a free trial period from August 6th to 10th. The official announcement is expected tomorrow, Thursday.

What the leak already reveals

In addition to doubling the frame rate, the update utilizes the console's NVMe SSD for faster loading times. The DualSense controller's haptic feedback and adaptive triggers are supported for the first time, combined with 3D audio support. PS4 owners who own the digital version can download the patch at no extra cost; owners of the disc version can insert the Blu-ray disc as usual.

An update of this kind, almost nine years after the initial release, follows a strategic logic. Ubisoft is using this... 25th anniversary The Ghost Recon franchise is being used to reactivate its player base. The technical discrepancy between the old console generation and current standards was glaring. On the PS4 Pro, the title ran at a fluctuating 30 FPS with reduced texture sharpness. The PC offered 60 FPS back in 2017. Consoles are now catching up. We'll probably find out tomorrow whether the PS5 Pro will receive specific upgrades.

Free weekend and new mission

Alongside the release, a free trial weekend will run from August 6th to 10th for all PS5 users. Progress made during this weekend will carry over to a later purchase. The update also includes the new story mission "Last Rites." The title is currently available for €7,49 in the PlayStation Summer Sale, or alternatively, it's included in the PlayStation Plus Extra catalog.

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The PS5 upgrade eliminates the technical shortcomings of the original console version. 60 frames per second at native 4K resolution provide the necessary precision for aiming and vehicle handling. For owners of the base game, the download is essential. Newcomers can test it during the free trial period without any financial risk.

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Maxim Neumann
5. August 2026 16: 57

Breakpoint should finally get an offline patch in case the servers are ever shut down.

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