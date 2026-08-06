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Ghost Recon Wildlands: Free 4K/60 fps upgrade and final story mission available

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Niklas Bender
Niklas Profile 2026
ByNiklas Bender
Niklas Bender at PlayFront stands for clear analysis and independent journalism. His focus: deconstructing PR platitudes and providing an unflinching analysis of an often complacent community. He...
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Ghost Recon Wildlands receives a free upgrade after 9 years: 4K/60FPS for PS5, new story mission 'Last Rites' and expanded Mil-Sim options.

Ghost Recon Wildlands Last Rites

Ubisoft has "surprisingly" released a substantial, free content update for the 2017 tactical shooter "Ghost Recon Wildlands." The update, titled "Last Rites," brings native 4K resolution at 60 frames per second to PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro, introduces expanded sandbox settings, and adds a new story mission.

Technical model update for the hardware base

Nine years after its initial publication supplies Ubisoft is finally delivering the long-awaited performance boost for the current console generation. PS5 users will have access to an optimized 4K display at a stable 60 FPS. The game's underlying technology remains untouched. It's purely a resolution and frame rate boost. Nothing more, nothing less.

Additionally, the development studio Ubisoft Bordeaux is integrating new switches for gameplay parameters. Players can now individually adjust mechanics such as magazine loss during reloading, instant death, friendly fire, enemy perception, and vehicle durability.

Details regarding the content expansion

The new content is spread across system options, cosmetics, and a linear story instance:

  • Contents: New story mission “Last Rites” against the faction “Los Penitentes” and their leader La Llorona.
  • Sandbox features: Parameters for weather, time of day, drone jammers and patrol density are freely configurable in the lobby.
  • Activations: Previous challenge rewards, camos and PvP classes from "Ghost War" are now available for free in the in-game store.
  • Editions: A "Definitive Edition" will be released simultaneously, including a Season Pass, Year 2 Pass, and four DLC packs. Existing owners will receive the upgrades for free.

With this move, Ubisoft is pulling out all the stops for a long-running live-service title. The studio is leveraging the high level of activity within the existing military simulation and role-playing game community to keep the Ghost Recon brand relevant without an expensive remake. The distribution of previously locked content and challenge rewards marks the final conclusion of its lifecycle.

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The effort required remains manageable. Adjusting the frame rate cap and unlocking switches in the engine requires minimal resources. A narrative mission serves as a hook to push the game back onto store front pages and into the PlayStation Plus Extra offering.

Ubisoft is giving the veteran community a much-needed, substantial technical upgrade. The performance increase to 60 FPS noticeably improves the gameplay experience on current consoles. Those who already own Wildlands will gladly accept the bonuses and the new hardcore settings. However, the single story mission alone isn't a reason to buy the game again.

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13 Comments
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Marco Dolata
7. August 2026 09: 24

It looks really nice and puts me in a great mood again 😍

0
Reply
Mathias Peter
7. August 2026 09: 38

Pro tip for Xbox gamers... the full version is included in the Xbox Ultimate Pass via Ubisoft+ 🙂

0
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Henryk Semrock
7. August 2026 12: 29
Reply to  Mathias Peter

Mathias Peter, is Ubisoft+ included in the Ultimate Pass?

0
Reply
Mathias Peter
7. August 2026 13: 57
Reply to  Henryk Semrock

Henryk Semrock yes

0
Reply
Phillip Schwarck
7. August 2026 11: 03

Hey, together

Would anyone be interested in getting the two online trophies in this game? I'd be happy if someone here would be up for it.

Best regards,

0
Reply
Nils Kociemba
6. August 2026 18: 09

I think that's great, but where is my Ultimate Edition that I bought a few years ago? It's not showing up for me anymore.

0
Reply
Mark Roh
7. August 2026 06: 48
Reply to  Nils Kociemba

Nils Kociemba, I don't think they exist like that anymore, but you still have all the content; I checked yesterday too.

0
Reply
Alex
6. August 2026 20: 42

The sale price increased from €4,99 (as it said until August 13.8th) to €7,49 the moment the update came out. That's really rude.

1
Reply
James Cram
6. August 2026 16: 53

When is the PS5 version going to drop?

0
Reply
Nick Dunlap
6. August 2026 17: 02

It's loading already. After all these years, it's nice to check it out again. I had fun with it back then, let's see what it's like today. I'm kind of looking forward to it. ^^

1
Reply
Tim Schmötzer
6. August 2026 17: 03

This isn't a direct PS5 version, is it? The PS4 version now runs on the PS5 in 4K at 60fps, right?

4
Reply
Silvio Pusch
6. August 2026 17: 22
Reply to  Tim Schmötzer

Tim Schmötzer

Just as

0
Reply
Tobias Ströll
7. August 2026 09: 18
Reply to  Tim Schmötzer

Tim Schmötzer, yes. They're too stupid for a native version.

0
Reply

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