Ghost Recon Wildlands: Free 4K/60 fps upgrade and final story mission available

Ubisoft has "surprisingly" released a substantial, free content update for the 2017 tactical shooter "Ghost Recon Wildlands." The update, titled "Last Rites," brings native 4K resolution at 60 frames per second to PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro, introduces expanded sandbox settings, and adds a new story mission.

Technical model update for the hardware base

Nine years after its initial publication supplies Ubisoft is finally delivering the long-awaited performance boost for the current console generation. PS5 users will have access to an optimized 4K display at a stable 60 FPS. The game's underlying technology remains untouched. It's purely a resolution and frame rate boost. Nothing more, nothing less.

Additionally, the development studio Ubisoft Bordeaux is integrating new switches for gameplay parameters. Players can now individually adjust mechanics such as magazine loss during reloading, instant death, friendly fire, enemy perception, and vehicle durability.

Details regarding the content expansion

The new content is spread across system options, cosmetics, and a linear story instance:

Contents: New story mission “Last Rites” against the faction “Los Penitentes” and their leader La Llorona.

New story mission “Last Rites” against the faction “Los Penitentes” and their leader La Llorona. Sandbox features: Parameters for weather, time of day, drone jammers and patrol density are freely configurable in the lobby.

Parameters for weather, time of day, drone jammers and patrol density are freely configurable in the lobby. Activations: Previous challenge rewards, camos and PvP classes from "Ghost War" are now available for free in the in-game store.

Previous challenge rewards, camos and PvP classes from "Ghost War" are now available for free in the in-game store. Editions: A "Definitive Edition" will be released simultaneously, including a Season Pass, Year 2 Pass, and four DLC packs. Existing owners will receive the upgrades for free.

With this move, Ubisoft is pulling out all the stops for a long-running live-service title. The studio is leveraging the high level of activity within the existing military simulation and role-playing game community to keep the Ghost Recon brand relevant without an expensive remake. The distribution of previously locked content and challenge rewards marks the final conclusion of its lifecycle.

The effort required remains manageable. Adjusting the frame rate cap and unlocking switches in the engine requires minimal resources. A narrative mission serves as a hook to push the game back onto store front pages and into the PlayStation Plus Extra offering.

Ubisoft is giving the veteran community a much-needed, substantial technical upgrade. The performance increase to 60 FPS noticeably improves the gameplay experience on current consoles. Those who already own Wildlands will gladly accept the bonuses and the new hardcore settings. However, the single story mission alone isn't a reason to buy the game again.