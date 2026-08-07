Ghost Recon Wildlands: Last Rites delivers hardcore options and becomes more realistic.

Ubisoft has given the open-world shooter "Ghost Recon Wildlands" a comprehensive physics and gameplay overhaul with the free Last Rites update, adding more tactical depth. Almost a decade after its 2017 release, the game receives systems that shift its focus from the original arcade design towards a military simulation.

Tactical reloading and uncompromising squad management

The update directly impacts the core gameplay mechanics. The centerpiece is the new tactical reloading system. Ejecting a magazine before firing the last shot permanently removes the remaining ammunition from the inventory. This necessitates careful ammunition management during combat.

Additionally, the HUD can now be completely deactivated. Switches are available for both co-op and solo players to disable the automatic revival of teammates, increase the enemy AI's vision range, and make hit zones more restrictive. Mistakes result in instant death. This significantly alters the gameplay dynamics, replacing the familiar ease with meticulous planning.

New threats are disrupting old intelligence patterns.

The new story campaign forces players out of their usual routine. Drone reconnaissance is blocked by widespread jamming devices. Scouting enemy bases from a safe distance is no longer possible.

On the ground, tripwires and bear traps secure the entrances. One careless step ends the mission instantly. The gameplay shifts from fast-paced run-and-gun action to slow, close-range reconnaissance and direct improvisation.

There are also other options:

reduced or completely disabled HUD elements

smaller teams or solo play

Disabled revival of squad members

customizable enemy AI and view distances

individual difficulty parameters

dynamic weather and day-night cycle

Later field test for the future of the series

It's unusual for Ubisoft to overhaul a 2017 title so drastically. Its successor, "Ghost Recon Breakpoint," faced similar arcade-style criticism at launch and had to be subsequently addressed with the so-called Immersion Mode. Last Rites This shows that modular difficulty levels are becoming the new standard for the franchise.

The developers are apparently using the aging Wildlands engine as a testing ground for future installments in the series. Players are given control over precisely those parameters that the community has been missing since release.

Last Rites retrospectively transforms Ghost Recon Wildlands into the tactical game it should have been in 2017. The freely configurable hardcore mechanics mesh seamlessly and enhance the gameplay. For tactical fans, this update is the perfect reason to return.