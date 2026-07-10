Ghost Recon Wildlands before PS5 upgrade: Leak reveals Definitive Edition and DLCs

Ubisoft is apparently surprisingly releasing Ghost Recon Wildlands as a native current-gen version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

An unannounced store update has let the cat out of the bag. Besides technical upgrades, it seems we're also in for a massive content pack. A real bombshell for tactical shooter fans.

The store leak: PS5 version in black and white

The crucial clue is hidden directly in the PlayStation Store. Attentive players have noticed that the product description for "Ghost Recon Wildlands" has been quietly updated. It now reads: "This product entitles you to download both the digital PS4 version and the digital PS5 version of this game."

This is not an oversight. In previous next-gen patches – such as for Assassin's Creed Unity – Ubisoft at most left a brief note about 60 FPS or simply didn't touch the description at all. Here, a standalone PS5 version is explicitly mentioned.

SteamDB data provides the release period.

Meanwhile, things are getting heated on the PC. The SteamDB database lists A brand new entry for a "Ghost Recon Wildlands – Definitive Edition" has appeared in the last few days. The package data contains a specific reference to new content that is supposed to be released as early as August.

The timing is extremely unusual. "Ghost Recon Wildlands" is over nine years old. It's rare for Ubisoft to not only give such an old title a graphical upgrade but also release fresh DLC packs at the same time. Apparently, the publisher's realignment is casting its shadow. After the disaster of "Ghost Recon Breakpoint" and the canceled "Ghost Recon Frontline," they're likely internally refocusing on the strengths of the most successful installment in the series. Bolivia is getting an unexpected comeback. Period.

The potential upgrade is fantastic news. "Ghost Recon Wildlands" still suffers on current consoles from the low resolution and blurry textures of the original PS4. A native PS5 upgrade with stable 4K resolution, crisp details, and modern loading times could breathe new life into this long-running co-op hit.

Skepticism remains, however, regarding the announced DLCs for August. Whether Ubisoft will actually deliver genuine story content or simply repackage cosmetic microtransactions remains to be seen. As a purely free graphics upgrade, though, we'd gladly take the trip to Bolivia again.