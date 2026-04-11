Ghostrunner creators reveal new gameplay: Valor Mortis arrives in Fall 2026

One More Level shifts from cyberpunk to supernatural horror in the 19th century. The new trailer for the first-person Soulslike game "Valor Mortis" confirms the release window and showcases a dark blend of precision combat and parkour.

While the developers became known primarily for speedrun action with Ghostrunner, the team is now venturing into the Soulslike genre – while retaining the first-person perspective and their expertise in mobility.

What we know about the gameplay

The current trailer for “Mortis Value“It provides deep insights into the mechanics, which go far beyond simple ‘Darksouls in first-person.’ As a resurrected soldier of the Grande Armée named William, you use an arsenal typical of the Napoleonic era, but supplemented by supernatural elements:

Precise close combat system: The focus is on the rapier. Unlike in Ghost runner (One-Hit-Kill) the system here is based on stamina management, parries and targeted counterattacks.

The focus is on the rapier. Unlike in Ghost runner (One-Hit-Kill) the system here is based on stamina management, parries and targeted counterattacks. Verticality through parkour: The studio's DNA remains evident. Wall-running and a grappling hook are not only important for exploring the Metroidvania-like world, but also serve to flank enemies.

The studio's DNA remains evident. Wall-running and a grappling hook are not only important for exploring the Metroidvania-like world, but also serve to flank enemies. Ranged combat & magic: In addition to pistols, supernatural abilities are used, which are fed by the "plague" in William's veins.

The transition from the extreme speed of a Ghostrunner to a tactical, weighty Soulslike is a balancing act. The first-person perspective is particularly tricky in Soulslikes, as spatial awareness often suffers during dodge rolls. One More Level, however, seems to address this through its high agility (Grapple Hook) and very direct hit feedback.

Famous composer involved

The fact that the soundtrack is co-composed by Arkadiusz Reikowski (Silent Hill 2 Remake), among others, underlines the focus on a claustrophobic horror atmosphere that clearly stands out from the neon look of earlier titles.

With the confirmation that the game is already content complete and in the alpha phase, the fall 2026 release date seems solid. Those who appreciate the game's difficulty will likely find it challenging. Ghost runner Anyone who loved the previous games but wanted more depth in character development and a cohesive world should keep an eye on Valor Mortis. The developers have also announced that they will be conducting further playtests soon to gather community feedback on combat balance.

One More Level needs to prove they're more than just "fast." The scenario of a supernatural Napoleon is fresh, and the graphics in Unreal Engine 5 are impressive. If the hit feedback in melee combat is as precise as the movement in their previous games, this could be a real hidden gem.

What do you think: Can a hardcore Soulslike game from a first-person perspective with parkour elements work, or will it become too chaotic in combat?