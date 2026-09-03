Same Lara in remake and Catalyst: Crystal Dynamics continues the Survivor era

Lara Croft will retain her face from the reboot trilogy in the upcoming projects. Crystal Dynamics Game Director Raul Siqueira confirmed at Gamescom that "Tomb Raider: Catalyst" and the remake "Legacy of Atlantis" will both feature the same version of the treasure hunter.

Those hoping that Crystal Dynamics would introduce a completely redesigned protagonist with Catalyst, planned for 2028, will be either disappointed or reassured – depending on their perspective. The developers are directly linking the announced remake of the 1996 original with the version from Tomb Raider (2013), Rise, and Shadow. Siqueira in concrete In the Gamescom Q&A, they stated that they were developing both games in parallel and wanted to keep the character consistent.

Continuity instead of a new beginning

Despite the modern character model, “Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis” will strictly adhere to the original source material, it says succinctly.

Crystal Dynamics is thus building a cohesive universe. The Survivor trilogy was conceived as an origin story. Instead of scrapping everything after the remake, the character remains the same. This saves development time and creates a sense of familiarity. However, the decision also shows that the studio doesn't want to take any risks. A true redesign of the icon is absent. They're taking the more vulnerable, grounded Lara and sending her into the classic scenarios.

That “Tomb Raider Catalyst” It will only be released in 2028 after the postponement.This at least gives the team enough time for fine-tuning. Nevertheless, it remains a concern. If the remake and the main game use the same character base, the animations and gunplay in both titles must be spot on. The community won't forgive half-measures with a name like this.

Sticking with the Survivor Lara is a safe but extremely pragmatic decision, lacking any real courage to change. Those who enjoyed the reboot trilogy for its realistic tone will get more of that, but will also definitively lose the slightly over-the-top action charm of the 90s original.