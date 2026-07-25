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God of War: Egypt, Mayans or Celts – the problem with the eternal warrior

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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The next God of War with Kratos is coming. Santa Monica Studio is using God of War Laufey as a bridge to a new mythology. Why age becomes a problem.

God of War Egypt

The next full-fledged God of War with Kratos as the playable protagonist is officially in development, as Creative Director Cory Barlog announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2026. confirmedThe spin-off “God of War Laufey”, planned for early 2027, serves as a direct narrative springboard into a new pantheon of gods.

The “Everywhen” as a universal transit network

Kratos leaves Midgard. The narrative groundwork for this is laid by Faye's upcoming adventure in the so-called "Everywhen." This afterlife dimension operates as a hub connecting all global mythologies. It is not an isolated realm of the dead, but rather an interface.

Santa Monica Studio uses this hub to geographically realign the series. As soon as Faye from the Nordic system enters this transit space, the gates to Egypt, the Aztec Empire, or Celtic mythology open. Which land Kratos will next ravage will be decided at the end of "God of War Laufey." This way, the developers avoid complex travel routes in physical space. That's convenient storytelling.

The dismantling of retirement

Narratively, this decision presents the studio with a massive credibility problem. Kratos is old. His story arc, from traumatized slayer to composed god of peace, was precisely and definitively concluded with "God of War: Ragnarök" and the Valhalla DLC.

Dragging him out of his well-deserved retirement now feels forced. Another odyssey through a foreign pantheon threatens to reduce the character to a mere caricature of himself. If Kratos is once again forced to reluctantly dismantle local deities in the next game, it will diminish the emotional impact of the entire Nord saga.

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But the motivation behind the scenes is purely pragmatic. Community reactions to the Atreus sections in "God of War: Ragnarök" were scathing. His bowmanship didn't even come close to matching the kinetic power of the Leviathan's axe. After these setbacks, Sony is wary of the risk of a complete protagonist change. Kratos sells units.

The direction is clear: "Everywhen" provides the pretext to transplant Kratos into a fresh mythology. Players get exactly what the sales figures demand – more of the same. But the older the protagonist and the more complete his story, the less believable the next war becomes. If the combat system doesn't soon consistently reflect the protagonist's physical limitations and age, the series risks degenerating into a static, endless loop.

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