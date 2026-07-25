Sony will release "God of War Laufey" exclusively for the PlayStation 5 on February 16, 2027. At the same time, Cory Barlog, Creative Head at Santa Monica Studio, confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con that the next major franchise chapter will once again feature Kratos as the main character and will directly follow the events of "God of War Laufey."
Narrative bridge to the afterlife
"God of War Laufey" breaks with the tradition of the main series for the first time, placing Laufey (Faye), the deceased wife of Kratos and mother of Atreus, at the center of the playable protagonist. The story begins immediately after her cremation: Faye awakens in the Everywhen, the afterlife of the gods, where various mythologies compete for power. Her motivation is pragmatic: the plans she made during her lifetime to protect her family are now in jeopardy.
Strategically, this spin-off not only deepens the lore but also lays the foundation for the future of the IP. Cory Barlog clarified on the panel that all narrative threads in "God of War Laufey" are deliberately laid out to prepare for the upcoming Kratos game. Anyone wanting to understand the next main installment will find Laufey virtually unavoidable.
Physical release protects disc collectors
Following the controversy surrounding Sony's announced withdrawal from physical disc production, Santa Monica Studio has confirmed the Blu-ray Disc release. This means the title will be released in time for Sony's planned end of physical media production, relieving PS5 users of the burden of the basic download on their SSDs.
The gameplay shown in the June State of Play stream suggests a fast-paced, magic-based combat system that differs noticeably from the husband's heavy-handed axe-and-blade combat. Technically, the studio is utilizing the PS5 architecture to achieve seamless transitions between the afterlife's worlds without loading times.
The release date of February 16, 2027, gives Santa Monica Studio ample time for polishing. "God of War Laufey" is not a trivial spin-off, but an essential chapter in the overall storyline. The confirmation of the physical disc is good news for collectors, while the guarantee of a new Kratos game finally puts an end to concerns about the future of the series veteran.
Do the games need to be fully installed regardless of whether they're on a disc? So this supposed advantage isn't one at all.
So, women power in February? Lara, Claire, and Laufey. With Claire being number one.
And the last game on disc, the last game for me in the series. And I'm getting almost all the games that come out in February 2027.
Awesome, I'm looking forward to it 😁
A well-chosen release period & a guarantee for a worry-free preorder from me 🔥
The game looks really stylish and, as a disc release, should initially contribute to preventing the free media alliance from hyperventilating and regulate their doomsday predictions by 2028 to a healthy level, at least to a minimal extent.
However, one will surely have to find another argument, oh yes, what was it again from 2023 until the announcement of the end of disk?
"We don't want a strong female character!! ☝️"
Oh boy, here we go again 💀
But we want a strictly female approach, not like Sony portrays it – full of clichés and hardly any self-reflection, or as if all men are evil.
Falsch. Das ist das, wie Du das interpretieren & Dir selbst darstellen willst bzw. es Dir dargestellt & jahrelang ins Hirn gehämmert wurde, ohne dass Du imstande gewesen bist, zu differenzieren, zu hinterfragen & einen Mittelgrund zu erörtern.
Ein Intergalactic The Heretic Prophet oder ein Dragon Age The Veilguard beinhalten (mutmaßlich) eine völlig andere Message & Intention als andere Videogames, die eine starke weibliche Rolle innerhalb des Fokus einer interessanten Narrative & guten Gameplays setzen.