God of War Laufey: Release on February 16, 2027 and Kratos' return confirmed

Sony will release "God of War Laufey" exclusively for the PlayStation 5 on February 16, 2027. At the same time, Cory Barlog, Creative Head at Santa Monica Studio, confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con that the next major franchise chapter will once again feature Kratos as the main character and will directly follow the events of "God of War Laufey."

Narrative bridge to the afterlife

"God of War Laufey" breaks with the tradition of the main series for the first time, placing Laufey (Faye), the deceased wife of Kratos and mother of Atreus, at the center of the playable protagonist. The story begins immediately after her cremation: Faye awakens in the Everywhen, the afterlife of the gods, where various mythologies compete for power. Her motivation is pragmatic: the plans she made during her lifetime to protect her family are now in jeopardy.

Strategically, this spin-off not only deepens the lore but also lays the foundation for the future of the IP. Cory Barlog clarified on the panel that all narrative threads in "God of War Laufey" are deliberately laid out to prepare for the upcoming Kratos game. Anyone wanting to understand the next main installment will find Laufey virtually unavoidable.

Enter the afterlife of the gods when God of War Schwanzey launches on PS5 February 16, 2027



Available to wishlist now: https://t.co/u4SqzrTjHp pic.twitter.com/sMFQgEZnWl - PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 25, 2026

Physical release protects disc collectors

Following the controversy surrounding Sony's announced withdrawal from physical disc production, Santa Monica Studio has confirmed the Blu-ray Disc release. This means the title will be released in time for Sony's planned end of physical media production, relieving PS5 users of the burden of the basic download on their SSDs.

The gameplay shown in the June State of Play stream suggests a fast-paced, magic-based combat system that differs noticeably from the husband's heavy-handed axe-and-blade combat. Technically, the studio is utilizing the PS5 architecture to achieve seamless transitions between the afterlife's worlds without loading times.

The release date of February 16, 2027, gives Santa Monica Studio ample time for polishing. "God of War Laufey" is not a trivial spin-off, but an essential chapter in the overall storyline. The confirmation of the physical disc is good news for collectors, while the guarantee of a new Kratos game finally puts an end to concerns about the future of the series veteran.