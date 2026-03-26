God of War: Lost Actress becomes the forest witch Freya

Amazon's God of War series has cast one of the most important roles in the Norse saga: Sonya Walger will play Freya. Known from "Lost" and "For All Mankind," she joins Ryan Hurst (Kratos) to bring to life the complex dynamic between the banished goddess and the spirit of Sparta.

Sonya Walger will portray Freya in the upcoming live-action adaptation. As the former Queen of the Valkyries and Odin's ex-wife, Freya is one of the most complex characters in the source material – a powerful Vanir goddess torn between maternal care and vengeful rage. With this casting, the core cast for the first season, currently being filmed in Vancouver, appears to be largely complete.

Why the casting is a perfect fit

Anyone who has seen Sonya Walger in "Lost" (as Penny Widmore) or most recently in "For All Mankind" knows: she can convey gravitas. Freya is no one-dimensional sidekick; she carries the burden of an entire pantheon and the scars of an abusive marriage to Odin (Mandy Patinkin).

Visual similarity: Fans are already noting that Walger looks strikingly similar to Freya from the 2018 game.

Fans are already noting that Walger looks strikingly similar to Freya from the 2018 game. Acting depth: The role requires a balancing act between the isolated "witch of the forest" and the fearsome warrior. Walger has proven in the past that she can convincingly convey emotional turmoil.

What this means for the series

The fact that Freya is cast with such a prominent name confirms the direction taken by showrunner Ronald D. Moore (Outlander): The God of War series will closely follow the emotional journey of the 2018 soft reboot.

The synergy within the cast is interesting: With Ryan Hurst as Kratos (who, curiously, voiced Thor in the game) and Alastair Duncan, who reprises his role as Mimir, means Amazon is blending proven gaming presence with established character actors. Production has been in full swing since February 2026, and after the rather mixed reactions to the first teaser image of Kratos and Atreus (Callum Vinson), this casting choice is a clear signal of acting quality.

Skepticism towards video game adaptations is always present, but the cast list reads like a "Who's Who" of character-driven television. Sonya Walger as Freya is an extremely safe bet. If the writing achieves the depth of the games, we could be in for the next big thing after "The Last of Us" and Fallout.