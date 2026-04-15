God of War: Next installment combines Japanese and Chinese mythology – Report

The upcoming installment of the God of War series breaks with the tradition of single locations and, according to recent reports, will combine elements of Chinese and Japanese mythology in one game for the first time.

While rumors about Kratos' wife Faye as the protagonist Rumors that have been circulating for some time now indicate that the planned merging of two major Asian pantheons represents a fundamental realignment for the Sony Santa Monica franchise.

Asia and Egypt?

For years, Egyptian mythology was considered the established successor to the Norse setting. However, the latest information somewhat revises this view. The focus is also said to be shifting to East Asia, with the developers apparently pursuing a hybrid approach. Instead of limiting themselves to a single pantheon as before, Asian and other mythological worlds are intended to exist in parallel or be interwoven.

This move is atypical for the series, as the strict separation of the realms has been a central design element so far. However, the decision to adopt an Asian setting offers technical and visual potential that contrasts sharply with the frigid glaciers of Midgard, particularly in terms of architecture and combat choreography.

Faye and the new dynamic

Faye taking on the main role is a well-known speculation within the community, but it gains significance due to the new setting. Since her life story takes place before the events of God of War (2018), this prequel scenario allows the developers to explore the world before Kratos arrived in the north.

New companion: Instead of Atreus, a talking sword named Merlin will act as a sidekick.

Instead of Atreus, a talking sword named Merlin will act as a sidekick. Kratos presence: The former god of war is supposed to appear in the game, but only in a subordinate or narratively limited role.

The combination of Japan and China is a strategic gamble. While Japanese mythology is often defined by supernatural yokai and precise swordsmanship, Chinese mythology (including Journey to the West) offers a more monumental, almost cosmic level of deities.

For Sony Santa Monica, this means: away from the monotony of snow, towards dense bamboo forests and imperial palace complexes. A change in mythology usually also means new weapon archetypes, such as... here discussed.

The most important takeaway is the end of the Egypt theory. Players should prepare for a faster-paced, Asian-influenced setting that will utilize the PS5 hardware (or its successor) for more massive environments and more complex particle effects. Those hoping for a direct continuation of Kratos' journey will likely have to get used to a new protagonist and a more experimental narrative style.