God of War creator David Jaffe cites the end of discs as a financial necessity.

Physical media like discs aren't disappearing due to publishers' malice, but because of the exploding production costs of modern AAA games. The dwindling market share of disc versions is making the complex logistics increasingly unprofitable for corporations.

Even if the players don't want to believe it: The decision to discontinue discs was not made on a whim, but is based on hard analysis and figures.

A budget of three hundred million dollars will erase the disc

The math simply doesn't add up in the AAA segment when development costs regularly exceed the $300 million mark. David Jaffe, former Sony developer and creator of the God of War series, quantified The digital transformation at PlayStation is a matter of pure survival for publishers.

"Games with a revenue exceeding $300 million cannot survive unless companies cut out the middlemen to keep a larger share of the revenue."

With physical media, platform holders bear the full risk of unsold stock in retail, which, by contract, often has to be returned to the manufacturer and ultimately destroyed. Perhaps the most legendary example is Atari with their "ET" game. Add to that the costs of pressing plants, plastic sleeves, packaging, and global transport chains. This expense simply isn't profitable for shrinking customer bases. Pure business.

At the same time, with every digital sale in the PlayStation Store, the full margin remains directly with Sony and the publishers, without any deductions for intermediaries or logistics. While development giants like Hideo Kojima and Yoko Taro lament the loss of physical media and the preservation of video games, the bottom line speaks for itself. Boycott calls from online forums have no practical effect. Protests fizzle out.

Consumers accept the loss of property rights.

The change follows a familiar pattern from consumer electronics. Similar to the removal of the headphone jack on smartphones, the demise of the disc drive initially met with loud criticism. Ultimately, the convenience of spontaneous digital purchases prevailed. Sony will ride out the protests.

"The 'anti-consumerism phase' is usually the temporary phase that lies between outrage and the new normal."

Gaming platforms are thus consolidating their control over prices, the used game market, and license revocation. There is no right to permanent ownership in the digital store. The market accepts it nonetheless.

For players, this change offers no price advantage whatsoever, only the loss of used game sales, rental options, and genuine ownership control. Publishers save millions in logistics and margin without passing these cost savings on to customers. This is a harsh reality that players must accept, or they will have to give up their hobby altogether.