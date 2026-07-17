God of War series: Kratos actor Ryan Hurst fired after injury

Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television are completely recasting the lead role of Kratos in the upcoming "God of War" live-action series after the previous lead actor, Ryan Hurst, was seriously injured during stunt work.

Following a biceps tendon tear in Vancouver at the end of June, the actor's months-long recovery has forced this painful step. The scenes already filmed are therefore worthless.

Ryan Hurst suffered a serious injury during a stunt on set in Vancouver and had to undergo surgery. A severe tendon rupture of this kind typically requires a recovery period of four to six months. It often takes a full year to regain full physical strength. For a physically demanding role like that of Kratos, this is a deal-breaker before 2027.

Production has been halted since the accident. Amazon and Sony are working under intense time pressure, as the series is being produced for two seasons back-to-back. A year's hiatus is not economically viable.

Four completed episodes go into the trash.

The main reason for the immediate, abrupt cut lies with the co-star. Atreus is played by child actor Callum Vinson. definesChildren grow quickly. Their faces age visibly.

The production simply cannot afford to wait a year and then continue filming the same scenes with a significantly older child. Four episodes that have already been completely finished will therefore have to be reshot entirely with the as-yet-unknown new lead actor. Preparations for the reboot will begin in mid-August. Filming is scheduled to resume in October.

Comparison with other production disasters

A lead actor change mid-production is extremely rare in the industry, but not without precedent. During the Netflix adaptation of "Cowboy Bebop," lead actor John Cho suffered a serious knee injury in 2019. Netflix decided against recasting the role and paused production for eleven months, including subsequent pandemic delays. The result was a financial and quality disaster.

Amazon is now choosing the tougher, but technically more professional, route. The financial loss from reshooting four full episodes is enormous. However, it at least mitigates the looming loss of control over the aging process of the child actor.

From a purely economic and production standpoint, the recasting was unavoidable. A bitter blow for Ryan Hurst, who had gained 40 pounds of muscle specifically for the role. However, the swift action of Sony and Amazon is a lifesaver for the final product. An unequal aging process between father and son on screen would have destroyed the series' credibility from day one.