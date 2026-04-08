Sony unveils Limited Edition DualSense Controller for 007 First Light

To coincide with the release of James Bond's origin story on May 27th, Sony is launching an exclusive DualSense controller in the "007 First Light" design. The limited edition features the iconic gun barrel motif and a gold finish to celebrate Bond's return to the gaming world after more than 13 years.

Sony and IO Interactive today officially unveiled the DualSense Wireless Controller – 007 First Light Limited Edition. The design is a direct homage to classic Bond aesthetics: the touchpad features the iconic gun barrel design, while the casing is finished in an elegant gold tone. Pre-orders begin on April 17, 2024, at 10:00 AM, and the price is €84,99.

A design somewhere between luxury and a gun barrel

The controller tries to bridge the gap between the young, still unrefined Bond from "007 First Light“and to surpass the timeless glamour of the film series. According to Rasmus Poulsen, Franchise Art Director at IO Interactive, the gold finish is intended to reflect the elegance of the franchise, while the running design on the touchpad focuses attention on gameplay.”

My assessment: The choice of gold seems almost traditional for Bond at first glance, but it fits the "First Light" theme perfectly. The detail on the touchpad is a nice Easter egg for fans, although I'm curious to see how the texture feels during gameplay.

The controller will be released simultaneously with the game on May 27, 2026. IO Interactive promises a particularly deep immersion for PS5 players.

Adaptive Trigger: They are designed to precisely simulate the feedback of various gadgets and weapons.

They are designed to precisely simulate the feedback of various gadgets and weapons. Haptic feedback: It will be used primarily in the set pieces, which, according to the trailer, are quite explosive.

The limitation to "limited quantities" is, of course, the oldest marketing trick in the agent's arsenal, designed to artificially raise the pulse of the FOMO-plagued community right before the pre-sale begins. It goes without saying that the item won't go into mass production – after all, they want to give the eBay scalpers a taste of success when the controller "sells out" within minutes. So, anyone who fancies a digital elbow-bashing session on April 17th for a piece of gold-plated plastic, just to enjoy a proper dive into the Carpathian Mountains, had better set their alarm clock extremely loud.

Hype check: Collector's item or standard hardware?

The design is definitely classy and stands out from the standard white or the "Chroma" editions. Technically, the controller doesn't offer any additional features compared to the regular DualSense, but as merchandise for the first major Bond game in over a decade, it's practically a must-have for fans. The price of €84,99 is unfortunately standard for limited editions these days, but the visual execution here appears to be of higher quality than in many other franchise collaborations.

What do you think of the design: Is the gold too heavy-handed, or does it perfectly capture the Bond vibe you'd want for an origin story?