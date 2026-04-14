Gothic Classic Trilogy conquers consoles: Release dates and pre-order bonus confirmed

THQ Nordic is bringing the legendary Gothic series to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and last-gen consoles later this year. Those who pre-order the upcoming remake can even dive straight into the first adventure of the nameless hero.

The three classic Gothic games will be released in stages between July and November 2026 for PlayStation and Xbox, with pre-orders of the “Gothic Remakes"Free access to the original game is now available. THQ Nordic is thus closing the gap for console gamers who previously had to rely on the Switch ports or play the original on PC."

The schedule for Myrtana

After the console versions were vaguely announced in the summer of 2025, the specific dates and prices are now known:

Gothic Classic: July 28, 2026 (€29,99)

July 28, 2026 (€29,99) Gothic II Complete Classic: September 29, 2026 (€29,99) – including the add-on "The Night of the Raven".

September 29, 2026 (€29,99) – including the add-on "The Night of the Raven". Gothic 3 Classic: November 24, 2026 (€29,99).

The decision to offer "Gothic Classic" as an immediate pre-order bonus for the "Gothic Remake" is tactically clever. It gives the community the opportunity to experience the clunky but atmospherically rich original directly on current hardware before the modernized version is released. This underscores the publisher's confidence in the source material: they're not hiding the old game, but rather using it as the foundation for the hype.

Why the classics still convince today

The Gothic series is known for its harsh, unvarnished world and a progression system that differs significantly from modern RPGs. The fact that the games are now coming to PS5 and Xbox Series is exciting for several reasons:

Simulated world: The AI ​​system, in which NPCs follow a fixed daily routine (working, eating, sleeping), was far ahead of its time and still provides an unparalleled level of immersion.

The AI ​​system, in which NPCs follow a fixed daily routine (working, eating, sleeping), was far ahead of its time and still provides an unparalleled level of immersion. Learning system: Skills aren't simply unlocked from a menu. You have to find and pay teachers, which greatly strengthens the connection to the game world and the factions.

Skills aren't simply unlocked from a menu. You have to find and pay teachers, which greatly strengthens the connection to the game world and the factions. Challenge: Gothic It doesn't hold the player's hand. The original's controls were notorious, but after an adjustment period, they offer a precision in combat that has hopefully been cleanly transferred to the controller for the console ports (similar to the Switch versions).

Gothic 3, in particular, will be under close scrutiny on consoles. The game was notorious for its technical shortcomings at its PC launch. This will show whether the Classic version finally offers the stability on modern hardware that its vast game world deserves.

The port isn't a graphical marvel, but rather a preservation of gaming history. The fact that the releases are now so close together suggests that THQ Nordic wants to firmly establish the Gothic brand in players' minds before the remake's release. The learning curve is steep for newcomers, but the reward in terms of atmosphere remains almost unmatched even 20 years later.

Which camp was your favorite back then – Old Camp, New Camp or the Sect Swamp – and will you embark on the journey again on the console?