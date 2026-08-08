Gothic Remake: Marvin Mode, Mod Kit and new game announced for 2027

Alkimia Interactive is bringing the legendary Marvin Mode, a true mod kit, and alternative progression systems to the Valley of Mines. Additionally, the studio is already teasing the announcement of its next project for 2027.

In addition to the primary bug fixes and optimization updates, specific content updates are on the agenda. At the top of the list: a photo mode, an official mod kit, and the return of the legendary Marvin mode.

Studio head Reinhard Pollice confirmed work on post-launch content directly in a video message during the THQ Nordic Showcase. This is exactly the signal the community has been waiting for. A promise is a promise.

Modding and alternative methods

The combination of mod support and alternative progression offers tremendous potential for long-term enjoyment. The best adventures often arise when players are given their own tools. Pollice also announced plans to gradually expand the modding capabilities. Marvin Mode, in turn, brings back the familiar freedom to use console commands and experiment. It was precisely these rough edges that made the original immortal. No half measures.

At the same time, Alkimia is already casting a shadow on the next big project. The official announcement of the new title is expected at the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase in 2027. Until then, however, the focus is noticeably on maintaining the barrier. A wise decision.

Alkimia is delivering and listening to the fans. The announced features build on the very strengths that have sustained Gothic for decades. Now, according to them, the updates need to be implemented smoothly in the Valley of Mines. A strong approach.

Which feature do you think the Gothic remake needs most urgently next: the Marvin Mode for pure chaos or a powerful mod kit for new quests?