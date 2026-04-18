Gran Turismo 7: April update brings 2.977 hp hypercar and cult classic

Polyphony Digital is expected to release the next content update for "Gran Turismo 7" on April 23rd, introducing three new vehicles, including the world's most powerful production car. Series creator Kazunori Yamauchi confirmed the update, as usual, via a teaser post on social media showing the silhouettes of the new additions under protective covers.

The upcoming update for “Gran Turismo 7“, presumably version 1.69, will add three new vehicles to the fleet on Thursday, April 23, led by the extremely powerful Yangwang U9 Xtreme.

From 3.000 hp to the French microcar

This month's selection of vehicles covers extreme contrasts. While one vehicle has already been identified, the other two leave room for expert classification.

Yangwang U9 Xtreme: The top-of-the-line model from BYD's sub-brand is the highlight of the update. With a system output of 2.977 hp, it sets the current record for street-legal production vehicles. For comparison, that's more than double the power of the standard version (1.270 hp). The U9 also holds the EV lap record on the Nürburgring Nordschleife (6:59.157) and reached a top speed of 308 mph (approximately 495 km/h) in tests.

The top-of-the-line model from BYD's sub-brand is the highlight of the update. With a system output of 2.977 hp, it sets the current record for street-legal production vehicles. For comparison, that's more than double the power of the standard version (1.270 hp). The U9 also holds the EV lap record on the Nürburgring Nordschleife (6:59.157) and reached a top speed of 308 mph (approximately 495 km/h) in tests. Porsche 911 (Generation 964): The silhouette in the middle of the pack is clearly a 964. Since the 1992 Carrera RS is already in the running, a turbo variant (3.3 or 3.6) strongly suggests it's possible. However, given the close cooperation with Ruf, a model like the CTR Anniversary or the RCT would also be conceivable.

The silhouette in the middle of the pack is clearly a 964. Since the 1992 Carrera RS is already in the running, a turbo variant (3.3 or 3.6) strongly suggests it's possible. However, given the close cooperation with Ruf, a model like the CTR Anniversary or the RCT would also be conceivable. Renault Twingo (1st generation): At the back of the pack is a European cult classic. The original Twingo was surprisingly popular in Japan. With an output of between 58 and 75 hp, it forms the driving counterpart to the Yangwang – theoretically, about 40 Twingos are equivalent to the performance of a single U9 Xtreme.

Aside from the vehicles, Polyphony Digital will likely remain reserved when it comes to track selection. Although the Yangwang U9 has been seen in trailers on the Shanghai International Circuit, there is no concrete evidence yet of a new track in the April update. Historically, new courses are usually teased earlier and more prominently.

Players should also pay attention to the following additions:

Engine Swaps: Engine changes are particularly likely for the underpowered Twingo, a Renaultsport engine swap.

Engine changes are particularly likely for the underpowered Twingo, a Renaultsport engine swap. GT Sophy: It remains to be seen whether other routes will receive the AI ​​support "Sophy"; there has been little activity in this regard so far this year.

It remains to be seen whether other routes will receive the AI ​​support "Sophy"; there has been little activity in this regard so far this year. Maintenance work: The update is expected to be rolled out around 09:00 CEST (07:00 UTC), which will result in the servers being offline for several hours.

The update is particularly relevant for collectors and fans of extreme performance. With the Yangwang U9 Xtreme, the game's performance limit is massively raised, posing new challenges for the physics model at high speeds. The Twingo, on the other hand, is likely to quickly become a favorite for "sleeper builds" in the tuning community due to potential engine disappointments.