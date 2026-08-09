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Gran Turismo 7: August update brings four new vehicles after a two-month break

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Gran Turismo 7 receives four new vehicles in the August update: Toyota Chaser, Hyundai Ioniq 6 N and Caterham R500 expand the fleet after a two-month break.

Gran Turismo 7 Teaser

Polyphony Digital is expected to release the next content update for "Gran Turismo 7" on August 13, 2026, featuring four new vehicles. This follows the "Hypercar Update" from June 11, ending a hiatus of over two months without new content for the racing simulation.

JZX100 twin pack for drift setups

The traditional silhouette teaser graphic by series creator Kazunori Yamauchi hints at two technically related classics of the Japanese tuning scene: the Toyota Chaser Tourer V and the Mark II Tourer V of the X100 series.

Both sedans share the same technical platform and went into production in September 1996. Under the hood is the 1JZ-GTE inline six-cylinder engine with a single turbocharger and VVT-i valve timing. This engine produces 280 hp (276 hp), a figure voluntarily capped in Japan at the time. Power is transmitted to the rear axle via a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic transmission. This combination of a robust turbocharged engine, rear-wheel drive, and a long wheelbase has made these cars a mainstay in the D1 Grand Prix series to this day.

Both model lines are old acquaintances in the franchise. The Chaser Tourer V '96 and the older Mark II Tourer V '92 were already featured in Gran Turismo 1 and 2. Now they return as detailed premium models. Period.

Electric powerhouses and lightweight extremes

The third vehicle expands the partnership between Hyundai N and Polyphony Digital: the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N. Following the Ioniq 5 N and the Elantra N TC, this is the third model of the collaboration.

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The electric sports car adopts the dual-motor powertrain of the Ioniq 5 N. System output is 601 hp. The "N Grin Boost" function unleashes 641 hp for ten seconds. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes 3,2 seconds, and the top speed is 257 km/h. The high curb weight of the battery platform is combined with maximum system performance.

The fourth model is completely different: the Caterham Seven Superlight R500. It is the British brand's first appearance since Gran Turismo 6.

The R500 relies on uncompromising lightweight construction. A 2,0-liter Duratec four-cylinder engine from Ford delivers 263 hp at 8.500 rpm. With a vehicle weight of just 506 kilograms, this results in a power-to-weight ratio of 520 hp per ton. With launch control, it takes 2,88 seconds to reach 100 km/h. No ride comfort. No electronic safety nets. Pure physics.

Additional content and release schedule

In addition to the vehicles, the usual system adjustments will follow. New events on the world race tracks, a possible extra menu in the garage, fresh engine swaps, and new Scapes locations are all part of the standard update pattern.

In addition, two new “stealth models” which are linked to the broadcasts of the World Series event in Tokyo on August 15th. Distribution of these special vehicles begins on September 1st.

The release schedule follows the usual pattern. Detailed patch notes will be published on Wednesday, August 12th. The update will be available for download on Thursday, August 13th.

After the summer break, Polyphony Digital delivers a content-focused package. The balancing act between nostalgic JDM drift platforms, a 2,2-ton electric performance beast, and an unfiltered 500-kilogram track tool brings noticeable variety to the physics engine of Gran Turismo 7. Even better than the sheer number of vehicles is the return of Caterham: the physics of its lightweight construction will push the force feedback on steering wheels right to its limits.

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