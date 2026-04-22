Gran Turismo 7 introduces a paid reward system with update 1.69.

The April update for "Gran Turismo 7" will not only deliver fresh additions to the car roster starting tomorrow, but also introduces the "Power Pack" challenges, the first paid add-on system for in-game rewards on the PS5. While the vehicle selection balances Porsche nostalgia with the electric future, the introduction of the Power Pack marks a turning point in Polyphony Digital's monetization strategy.

The Update 1.69 This brings three vehicles that could hardly be more different. The Porsche 911 Turbo S Lightweight (964) is a true collector's item and, thanks to its low weight and high performance, should deliver record times, especially in the twisty sections of the Nürburgring.

In contrast, there's the Yangwang U9, a Chinese electric supercar that represents the technological pinnacle of current EV development in the game. The Renault Twingo '93, on the other hand, is the classic "underdog," primarily of interest to tuning enthusiasts and community events where charm is more important than horsepower.

The "Power Pack": Rewards for a fee

The biggest new feature is undoubtedly the introduction of the "Power Pack" challenges. Here, players can earn weekly rotating rewards by completing races within a time limit. The crucial point: this feature is a paid add-on, exclusive to the PS5.

Previously, content updates were available at “Gran Turismo 7"Traditionally free. The introduction of a system where access to additional reward structures requires payment is a first. It remains to be seen how exclusive the items available there (such as rare tuning parts or engine swaps) will be in order to assess whether a "pay-to-progress" gap is created."

New challenges at a world-class level

Beyond monetization, the racing calendar on the world's circuits is being meaningfully expanded:

Black Forest League at the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve: An interesting combination of German regulations and a Canadian high-speed track.

at the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve: An interesting combination of German regulations and a Canadian high-speed track. Hypercar parade At the Yas Marina Circuit: Perfect for testing the new Yangwang U9 directly under floodlights.

At the Yas Marina Circuit: Perfect for testing the new Yangwang U9 directly under floodlights. Touring Car World Cup 900 In Interlagos: A challenging long-distance scenario for highly tuned racing cars.

Additionally, the extra menu item No. 53 highlights the "Muscle Car Collection", but continues with Collector's level 55 This presents a fairly high hurdle, which should keep endgame interest high for long-term players.

The vehicle selection is undoubtedly first-rate, covering important niches with the classic Porsche and the modern U9. However, the update leaves a bitter aftertaste: the introduction of paid "Power Packs" for features that are often part of a free battle pass or standard update in other live-service games could divide the previously very loyal community. The update itself is solid, but the new pricing policy still needs to prove itself.