Gran Turismo 7: Polyphony Digital announces two-part Spec IV update

Polyphony Digital will release the free Spec IV update for "Gran Turismo 7" in two parts in October and December 2026. The first part, in October, brings the Japanese racetrack Sportsland SUGO. December will see the return of the series classic Autumn Ring, along with a new family mode.

Two tracks and twelve new vehicles

Series creator Kazunori Yamauchi is spreading the content of the anniversary update across the last two quarters of the year. Sportsland SUGO will challenge drivers in October with significant elevation changes and flowing corner combinations.

The Autumn Ring, on the other hand, celebrates its return to the current console generation in December after years of absence. A total of twelve as-yet-unnamed vehicles will expand the vehicle roster across both patches.

The most important details about Gran Turismo 7 Spec IV at a glance:

Two-part release: The first part of the free update will be released in October 2026, with the second part following in December.

The first part of the free update will be released in October 2026, with the second part following in December. Two routes: The Japanese circuit Sportsland SUGO debuts in October. In December, the Autumn Ring from Gran Turismo 1 makes its comeback.

The Japanese circuit Sportsland SUGO debuts in October. In December, the Autumn Ring from Gran Turismo 1 makes its comeback. 12 new vehicles: Polyphony Digital is distributing a total of twelve new cars across both updates. The specific models are still unknown.

Polyphony Digital is distributing a total of twelve new cars across both updates. The specific models are still unknown. New online modes: The update brings dedicated online drift trials as well as shuffle races with randomly generated race conditions.

The update brings dedicated online drift trials as well as shuffle races with randomly generated race conditions. Advanced Features: A new family mode for easier entry in December, a car viewer, a concierge system for buying a car and new driving experiences.

A new family mode for easier entry in December, a car viewer, a concierge system for buying a car and new driving experiences. Next information session: Further details on the exact content will follow on October 3, 2026 at the Gran Turismo World Series in Singapore.

New modes for drift and random races

The update expands the online platform with dedicated drift competitions and shuffle races featuring randomized starting conditions. The Car Viewer receives additional features, while a concierge system aims to streamline the vehicle purchasing process. A new Family Mode, arriving in December, will make the controls more accessible for beginners. Exact details regarding the mechanics will be revealed on October 3rd at the Gran Turismo World Series in Singapore.

Polyphony Digital is using the two-part release to stabilize the server infrastructure for the new online formats. The return of classic courses fills a content gap in the route portfolio of "Gran Turismo 7".