Gran Turismo 7: Polyphony is giving away two exclusive stealth cars for the World Series in Tokyo

Polyphony Digital is giving all players of “Gran Turismo 7” two exclusive stealth-style racing cars if they watch the Gran Turismo World Series 2026 live streams from Tokyo.

The Toyota FT-1 Vision Gran Turismo (Gr.3) and the legendary Mazda 787B '91 come in a special deep black paint finish and cannot be purchased through regular gameplay.

Two classic stealth-look classics for free

Anyone who accesses the Manufacturers Cup and Nations Cup streams via the world map in the game will secure the two special edition models. The Toyota FT-1 Vision Gran Turismo (Gr.3) in the Stealth Edition awaits you at the Manufacturers Cup. If you watch the Nations Cup, you unlock the iconic Mazda 787B '91 in its all-black livery.

Der Aufwand ist minimal. One click in the game is all it takes.

The event will start on Saturday, August 15th, at the start of the race in the Tokyo studio. But you don't necessarily have to be there live. The time window runs until Monday, August 31st at 10:59 AM CEST. Anyone who clicks on the banners in the game within these two weeks will have the cars delivered directly to their garage on September 1st.

Why this is important for us gamers

Exclusive stealth models have a long tradition in Gran Turismo history. They are highly sought-after collector's items. The fact that Polyphony doesn't hide them behind tough grinds or microtransactions sends a strong message to the community. Every gamer is happy to take two rare cars for just a few clicks in the main menu.

Free additions to your garage are always worthwhile, especially when they involve truly rare vehicles.

A fair and straightforward reward promotion. Anyone already playing Gran Turismo 7 can easily claim the two cars. No artificial frustration, no hidden conditions.

Which of the two stealth models will you take to the racetrack first – the FT-1 or the legendary 787B?