Gran Turismo 7: Sony launches new insider survey about the future

Sony is conducting a new, exclusive survey to gather detailed opinions from selected players about Gran Turismo 7. The goal: to shape the future of the racing simulation through direct feedback.

Sony wants to know exactly what players think. Since July 3rd, invitations have been landing in the email inboxes of some players. This is already the second survey within three months. This time, they're getting down to brass tacks. They're scrutinizing every mode. World track races, license tests, missions – the developers are demanding grades from one to five.

What's particularly interesting is that the progression system is apparently being put to the test. Is the system sufficient for single-player? Is the grind appropriate for multiplayer? The questions are specific. Sony is digging deep, and it's no longer just about superficial praise.

The thing about updates

Monthly updates are the lifeblood of Gran Turismo 7. This is precisely where the survey comes in. Players are asked to evaluate whether the new content is still keeping them engaged. Are the developers even listening to the community? Are the updates delivering what the core players are demanding? These are the key questions.

In the end, it's completely open-ended. Two text boxes provide space for everything: What do you absolutely want to see in the future? What do you absolutely not want to see? The mention of a specific "Spec 4" update or paid DLC from the April survey is completely absent this time. The focus is entirely on the general future of the game.

Surveys aren't a guarantee. Sony already asked about a Vita version of Gran Turismo back in 2012, which never materialized. So, skepticism is healthy. But: Two massive surveys in such a short time show that Polyphony Digital isn't simply letting the game die. Four years after its release, the community is still playing actively. That's worth listening to.