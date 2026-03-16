Gran Turismo 8: NeuralPVS replaces classic rendering

Polyphony Digital is developing a new rendering system for the Gran Turismo series called “NeuralPVS”, which uses neural networks to fundamentally change the visibility calculation of objects.

As GTPlanet reports, initial benchmarks on the PS5 show that the technology measurably reduces the CPU load, thus freeing up valuable resources for more stable frame rates or higher graphical details.

The limitations of current culling methods

Currently, the engine of “Gran Turismo 7“Processing thousands of objects every second – from grandstands and trees to complex track boundaries. Since a large portion of these objects are obscured by buildings or hills from the driver's perspective, the game uses a technique called "culling" to avoid calculating invisible geometry altogether.”

Currently, Polyphony relies on a pre-calculated system. The racetracks are pre-divided into thousands of camera positions, and their visibility data is stored in lists. To manage the amount of data, these points are grouped into zones using Voronoi partitioning. The problem: These zones have rigid boundaries. When the camera switches from one zone to the next, the visibility list changes abruptly. This often leads to objects having to be calculated conservatively as long as they could be visible from any point within the zone – even if they are currently hidden behind a hill for the player.

NeuralPVS: Visibility as a continuous field

This is where "NeuralPVS" comes in. Instead of relying on rigid tables and zones, Polyphony trains a small neural network for each section of the route. This network learns the relationship between a precise camera coordinate and the visibility of every object in the scene. The input is the spatial coordinates; the output is a precise prediction of what needs to be drawn.

The technological leap lies in the shift from discrete zones to a continuous visibility field. Because the network processes precise coordinates, it can utilize the course's topography much more effectively. On courses like the "Eiger North Face" or "Grand Valley," where mountain ranges obscure large portions of the surroundings, the AI ​​precisely recognizes when the terrain acts as a visual barrier. The old system often had to concede defeat here, as within a large zone there was always a point from which an object was visible, forcing the entire zone to be calculated.

Optimization for hardware architecture

For an AI solution to be viable in everyday rendering pipeline use, it must consume minimal computing time. Engineers Yu Chengzhong and Hajime Uchimura presented an aggressive quantization approach at the CEDEC conference: The weights of the neural networks were compressed from 32-bit floating-point numbers to 8-bit integers. This reduced the data volume by an average of 260% without significantly compromising the accuracy of the predictions.

Furthermore, the inference code was manually optimized for the CPU's SSE instruction sets. A single query now takes an average of only 33 microseconds on the PlayStation 5. This is fast enough to be negligible within the tight timeframe of a 60 FPS frame (16,67 ms).

Measurable performance gains on the PS5

The presented benchmarks show significant improvements. On the "Grand Valley" track, the average CPU time per frame dropped from 4,552 ms to 4,256 ms. Particularly critical for frame rate stability is the peak load (maximum), which fell from 6,378 ms to 5,849 ms – a saving of over half a millisecond. The GPU load also became more stable, as less unnecessary geometry was routed through the pipeline.

Another strategic advantage is automation. Since network training takes place offline on CPU clusters and is almost entirely automated, the system can easily be adapted to the huge vehicle fleet and growing route list of Gran Turismo scale.

No less exciting is the fact that “Gran Turismo 7” apparently already PSSR 2 on the PS5 Pro Users are taking advantage of this, as they have recently noticed significant improvements in the graphics. However, this feature has not yet been officially confirmed.