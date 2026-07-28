Free Suits: Insomniac gives us two new suits in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Insomniac Games has released a free update for "Marvel's Spider-Man 2," including two new suits for Peter Parker. Besides the look from the new movie "Brand New Day," a real surprise awaits you in the fighting game genre.

Insomniac Games has surprisingly tweaked "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" again, adding two new suits to the game for free with the latest update. Without any extra cost or pre-order requirement, the "Brand New Day" skin and the outfit from "Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls" will be added directly to your wardrobe.

A movie and a big surprise

The fact that the "Brand New Day" suit would be coming to the game was confirmed last month. The new film is currently being released in cinemas worldwide, so a crossover event was inevitable. The skin is heavily based on the classic comic book design: vibrant red, crisp blue, and eye-catching web shooters on the wrists. If you're into that look, this is exactly what you'll get.

The real bombshell, however, was the second announcement. Insomniac started a mysterious countdown on Xbox One X, counted down from two, and then completely unannounced the "Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls" suit. Hardly anyone had expected that. In addition, there are some technical tweaks for the PS5 Pro: The update includes improved PSSR and a power-saving mode. Nice bonus. We'll take it.

It's a Brand New Day for Marvel's Spider-Man 2! 🕷️



Get TWO NEW SUITS for Peter Parker in today's update, including the Fresh Start and the Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls suits.



v1.005.000 also adds support for Enhanced PSSR on PS5 Pro and Power Saver mode! #SpiderMan2PS5 pic.twitter.com/ln63ra7DeW - Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) July 28, 2026

What does that mean for us players?

Ultimately, it's just free cosmetic changes. No new story content, no quests, no map expansion. Anyone who already owns Spider-Man 2 will find no real reason for a complete second playthrough here.

It's fan service for a quick fix. Nothing more, nothing less. If you already have the TV on, put on the suits and take a few laps around New York. If you're waiting for substantial content, you'll be disappointed – the team is already focusing its efforts on the upcoming "Marvel's Wolverine".

A nice gift with no catches, but also lacking in gameplay substance. The suits look great and cost nothing. However, they don't offer any reason for a long return to the game.