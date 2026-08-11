Grounded 2: Into the Abyss – PS5 Launch, Underwater Battles and Crossplay – Obsidian Interview

With "Into the Abyss," "Grounded 2" not only receives its biggest update to date today, but also opens its doors to a new group of players: The PS5 version launches in the middle of Early Access, bringing Obsidian Entertainment's survival adventure to Sony's current console for the first time. Crossplay connects PlayStation, Xbox, and PC players right from the start.

The update expands Brookhollow Park with new areas around Skunk Pond and introduces underwater exploration (our previewThe game introduces gameplay mechanics such as combat and underwater base building, presenting players with entirely new challenges. At the same time, the technical foundation of Unreal Engine 5 ensures that the world can be significantly larger and more detailed than in its predecessor.

We spoke with Chris Parker, Game Director of Grounded 2 at Obsidian Entertainment, about the PS5 launch, the challenges of crossplay, the new underwater mechanics, and the influence of community feedback. Parker also reveals which route PS5 newcomers should take through the game and why the final version 1.0 is far from the end of development.

Grounded 2: Into the Abyss – PlayFront Interview

PF: The PlayStation 5 version officially launches on August 11th. Adding the PS5 midway through Early Access massively expands your player base. Why did you choose this particular time for a platform of this scale?

OE – Chris Parker: Expanding the community to include PS5 players early on was a great opportunity for us. More players mean more feedback, which helps us understand what works and what doesn't. This ultimately leads to a better Grounded 2.

A PS5 version was at the top of players' wish lists. PlayStation players who enjoyed the first game were especially eager to jump into the sequel – even in Early Access.

PF: The "Into the Abyss" update brings strong verticality, diving mechanics, and underwater base building. How does this new dimension change the interaction between experienced PC/Xbox players and PS5 newcomers?

OE – Chris Parker: The update will feel similar for both veterans and newcomers. Experienced players can use their old save files and jump straight into the new content and all its challenges. PlayStation players will progress through the game normally, learning the mechanics step by step. This will take them longer to complete the update, but they will then be perfectly prepared for future content.

Furthermore, PS5 players will benefit from over a year's worth of fixes and improvements. We've also revamped the early game, making it significantly easier to get started.

PF: Crossplay connects all platforms from day one. What technical hurdles did you have to overcome to guarantee smooth multiplayer on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC without latency issues?

OE – Chris Parker: Grounded 1 was designed from the outset for cross-play between Xbox and PC. Following the 1.0 release, ports for PS4, PS5, and Switch were released – all with cross-play. We had therefore already overcome many technical hurdles in Unreal Engine 4. The step to Grounded 2 on the PS5 was thus smaller than expected.

None of this is easy. But we were already aware of the biggest obstacles.

Frankly, we still see room for improvement in connectivity and user-friendliness. Future updates will further enhance crossplay across all platforms.

PF: Community feedback has significantly shaped features like the ORC wave system and the PTS fast travel network. How do you prioritize feedback from new PlayStation players compared to your existing community?

OE – Chris Parker: Good question. We haven't really thought about it that way yet. For us, the opportunity for even more feedback is what counts. This either confirms our design decisions or puts them to the test.

We hope to gain new perspectives from the PlayStation community. We will process these ideas in the same way as the feedback we have received so far.

PF: The focus on hardware like the PS5 means saying goodbye to last-gen limitations. How much has this technical freedom helped with reworking creatures like the tiger mosquito or the lighting in the abysses?

OE – Chris Parker: Deciding against last-gen consoles was one of our first decisions for Grounded 2. These older platforms severely limited us at the end of Grounded 1. Period.

The switch to Unreal Engine 5 didn't just bring a visual upgrade for creatures, materials, lighting, and effects. We now have significantly better tools and more power. This is the only way we can build the park on this scale while maintaining stable performance.

PF: Underwater combat and the new targeting function bring a completely new gameplay experience. Was this control scheme specifically designed for controller players on consoles?

OE – Chris Parker: Land-based combat primarily takes place on a single plane. While there are flying enemies like bees or mosquitoes, movement is mostly two-dimensional. Underwater, however, it becomes three-dimensional. This completely changes the gameplay and can be disorienting – especially in the middle of a fight. Our experiment with ranged combat underwater also took some getting used to.

For these reasons, we included the targeting function. It helps reduce confusion and improves the overall combat system. This wasn't a decision in favor of a specific input device; mouse and keyboard players benefit from it just as much as controller users.

PF: PS5 players are entering a dynamically growing and freshly rebalanced world. Which path do you recommend to newcomers: the classic route through the picnic area or jumping straight into the deep end at Skunk Pond?

OE – Chris Parker: Excellent question.

We recommend the standard route: first the picnic area, then the community garden, and finally Skunk Pond and its surroundings. However, we've adjusted the balance so that both routes are enjoyable and functional.

Going directly to the pond presents a greater challenge, but one that's fun. [I did this myself on my last PS playthrough – albeit on the 'Mild' difficulty level.] While this does make the garden a bit easier later on, it's enjoyable in its own way.

In our livestream Casually Grounded We recently even recommended that established players try the Picnic > Pond > Garden route for a new playthrough. We've made many adjustments to make this route more appealing.

PF: Grounded thrives on a sense of exploration and 90s nostalgia. Do you think PlayStation players will perceive this vibe differently than the existing Xbox and PC communities?

OE – Chris Parker: Nostalgia works regardless of the platform. Players of all ages find this era fascinating – even if they weren't even born back then.

We get a huge amount of enjoyment from planning new nostalgic elements. We're constantly looking for things that will surprise and delight. Younger players want to explore these old items, while older players want to relive genuine memories.

PF: New biomes and platforms increase the pressure on server stability and the in-game economy. How do you ensure a fair ecosystem across all three platforms in the long term?

OE – Chris Parker: Crossplay is extremely important to us. That's why we don't mentally separate the platforms. Our goal remains: Every player should have the exact same experience on every platform. Players who switch platforms simply carry over their progress.

To keep the ecosystem fair, we're bringing the PS5 on board now, and not waiting until version 1.0. This ensures that the gameplay experience on PlayStation is just as good from the start as everywhere else.

PF: Version 1.0 is getting closer. Even the intro sequences need to be adapted to the final park layout. Is the PS5 launch the last major milestone before the full release?

OE – Chris Parker: A look at the current state of Brookhollow Park in the update clearly shows that a large part of the park is still missing. We need to complete these areas and their challenges, finish the story, and further develop the gameplay systems.

We still have a lot of work ahead of us before version 1.0. We look forward to taking these steps together with the community and making Grounded 2 one of the best survival games.

Thank you for your interest!

PF: Thank you so much for your time! 🙂