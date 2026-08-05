Grounded 2: Update “Into the Abyss” opens the Brookhollow Park pond on August 11.

Obsidian Entertainment will expand the Early Access version of “Grounded 2” on August 11th with the “Into the Abyss” update, adding a large underwater area as well as the two new regions Mountains and Bayou.

Underwater mechanics and exploration

The update expands the pond in Brookhollow Park into a two-part exploration zone, dividing it into areas above and below the water's surface. Players gradually unlock diving suits that extend maximum dive time and grant access to deeper areas. In addition to returning creatures like the koi carp and the diving spider, new creatures threaten players in the deepest zones.

Diving requires preparation. Without the right equipment, the excursion quickly ends at the bottom of the pond. That's logical game design.

As a means of transportation, Obsidian introduces the amphibian "Toe-biter" as a new mount. This insect-powered vehicle seamlessly switches between land and water travel, increasing flexibility in exploration and combat.

Expansion of the game world and platform availability

In addition to the pond, the Mountains and Bayou zones complete the map. Obsidian is thus incorporating community feedback and building upon the underwater systems of the first game. Further zones, creatures, and mechanics for Brookhollow Park are planned.

Grounded 2 will be digitally released on PlayStation 5 on August 11th. Dive into new content with the Into the Abyss update and cross-play functionality with friends this summer!



Wishlist now on the PlayStation Store: https://t.co/9NFTIAZExI pic.twitter.com/eMvOS0neaS — Grounded (@GroundedTheGame) August 4, 2026

The title remains in Early Access and Game Preview. It supports Xbox Series X|S, PC, ROG Xbox Ally, Steam, and PlayStation 5. The game is also included in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass and utilizes Xbox Play Anywhere.

The update delivers concrete content instead of empty promises. The gradual unlock via diving suits relies on proven progression mechanics, while the amphibious vehicle noticeably reduces backtracking. Those who own Grounded 2 through Game Pass or Early Access will receive substantial added value on August 11th at no extra cost.