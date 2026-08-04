Foundation laid: Santa Monica Studio plans the future of God of War far ahead

God of War: Laufey is not intended as a standalone spin-off, but rather forms the foundation for the next chapters of the franchise – far beyond the already confirmed new installment featuring Kratos.

At the recent SDCC panel, Creative Director Cory Barlog revealed that the events and characters pave the way for future installments.

A game as a foundation for entire generations

The panel contained no vague platitudes, but a clear signal. "God of War: Laufey" is the starting point for everything that follows. Creative Director Cory Barlog made no secret of the fact that the groundwork for the future is already being laid behind the scenes. The studio is thinking long-term.

“Everything that we're doing within the Fay game is kind of truly a continuation of everything that's going on in the story to set up what's going to expand next,” Barlog revealed this on stage. He immediately added that the team is already planning many games for the future. That's a powerful statement. This isn't just about an isolated adventure. Santa Monica Studio is building a universe on a grand scale.

Anyone who feared that Faye would be a nice but inconsequential side story can rest easy. Every detail, every character, and every plot twist could become relevant again in the coming years. The studio is building an interconnected network. We're no longer just looking at a single game, but at the beginning of a new era.

Bizarre companions and the next Kratos game

The new characters in the game aren't created by chance. They represent a deliberate long-term investment in the lore. Game Director Ariel Lawrence emphasized that companions like Phranque were intentionally included. They're meant to offer entirely new perspectives on the game world and symbolize hope for its future. Even an unusual cube is intended to forge an emotional bond. Sounds crazy, but it fits perfectly into the plan.

However, Barlog caused the real stir with a seemingly casual remark at the beginning of the discussion. He had spoken with the Director of the next Kratos game entertained. The audience immediately reacted with loud cheers. Barlog tried to dismiss it and laughed. He jokingly asked the fans to forget the statement right away.

Whether it was an accidental slip of the tongue or a staged gag, the message has come across crystal clear. Kratos is far from retired. His next adventure will pick up directly after the events of the Faye game. Santa Monica intertwines the titles more closely than ever before.

While this isn't an official announcement for several new titles, the panel offers a revealing glimpse into the future. Santa Monica Studio is using "God of War: Laufey" to lay a solid foundation, introduce fresh characters, and sustainably expand the universe. It's a clever move. The developers are taking the time to let the world grow organically, which is exactly the right approach for the series.