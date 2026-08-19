GT7 Update 1.71 officially revealed: four new cars and fresh races await

Gran Turismo 7 will bring four new vehicles and three additional events to the racetracks on August 20, 2026. Polyphony Digital is once again delivering significant updates with version 1.71.

Four cars, four completely different characters

The fleet is growing at precisely the right moment. A Caterham Seven Superlight R500 '08, an uncompromising lightweight racer, is rolling into the garage, demanding a great deal of finesse on tight tracks. Those who prefer something more modern will get a full dose of electric power with the Hyundai IONIQ 6 N '25.

Joining them are two true icons for rear-wheel-drive enthusiasts: the 97 Toyota Chaser Tourer V and the 97 Toyota Mark II Tourer V, which have perfectly catered to the Japanese neo-classic crowd from day one. The two Toyota models, in particular, immediately catch the eye. Both vehicles share the same platform and the legendary 1JZ-GTE engine. They have enjoyed cult status in the tuning and drift scene for decades. Polyphony's release of both variants simultaneously fills a significant gap in the selection of Japanese sedans from the late 90s.

Route resupply and Canada panorama

To keep the new cars from gathering dust in the garage, Polyphony is expanding its world circuits. The Japanese FR Challenge 450 is making a stop at Kyoto Driving Park on the Yamagiwa variant. Ideal for the two new Toyotas.

The European Clubman Cup 600 takes you to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya – specifically, the fast GP layout without chicanes. A real flow is guaranteed. The Touring Car World Cup 600 then challenges your skills on the legendary Suzuka Circuit. And if you want to relax after the racetrack stress, you can photograph your car against the backdrop of Whistler in the enhanced Scapes mode.

The Update 1.71 It doesn't deliver a huge revolution, but exactly what the community appreciates: a rock-solid mix of nostalgia, modern performance, and fresh challenges. The model selection hits the mark. No frills.