GTA 6: 60 FPS mode for PS5 & Xbox Series X is coming – report

“GTA 6” is expected to offer a performance mode with 60 frames per second on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but this is currently still in a critical development phase and may only be added via a patch after the game's release.

Polish journalist Borys Nieśpielak reported this on the tech podcast Rock and Borys, citing a developer source at Rockstar Games. While official confirmation from the studio is still pending, this strengthens the indications that the console versions will not be strictly bound to the historical 30 FPS of the predecessors.

The source and its substance

The origin of the rumor carries more weight than typical forum leaks. Journalist Borys Nieśpielak has a proven track record in the industry and has, among other things, accurately exposed CD Projekt Red's Witcher plans in advance.

In the current podcast episode He clarifies his information about GTA 6: "I have received new information from a source close to Rockstar. There will be two graphics modes (30 and 60 FPS) on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X."

The technical implementation is apparently faltering internally primarily due to the timeline. According to the report, Rockstar Games is deliberately refraining from an announcement because frame rate stability for launch day in November cannot be guaranteed. "They don't yet have absolute certainty that the 60-FPS mode will be ready at launch," Nieśpielak said that the studio is currently in a "serious crunch phase" to complete the optimization in time. A post-launch patch as a backup plan is considered likely.

The CPU bottleneck and the problem of the Xbox Series S

Scaling to less powerful hardware remains the biggest challenge. Internally, Rockstar is currently only aiming for 30 FPS on the less powerful Xbox Series S. While Nieśpielak stated that Rockstar is working "with a large team at Microsoft" to explore value-added options for the Series S, the console's technical limitations severely restrict the possibilities.

The bottleneck in a highly complex open-world title like "GTA 6" is almost never the graphics card, but rather the CPU performance. The simulation of AI processes, traffic density on the streets, and the complex physics engine place a linear load on the main processor – regardless of the chosen resolution.

To achieve 60 frames per second on the standard PS5, Rockstar Games will have to radically reduce the graphics pipeline. The elaborate reflections (ray tracing) from the trailers will likely be replaced by classic screen-space reflections in performance mode. Only the PS5 Pro, which already boasts specific upgrades, will be able to fully utilize these features. is spokenIt will have enough raw GPU power to combine high detail and frame rates via AI upscaling (PSSR). However, the processor remains the limiting factor.