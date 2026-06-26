GTA 6: Amazon leak reveals PS5 Pro features & gameplay details

Amazon's Brazilian branch and retailer KaBum have released premature product descriptions for "GTA 6", confirming specific gameplay systems and technical specifications for the PS5 Pro.

The leak occurs exactly at worldwide pre-order launch of the game. The unauthorized retailer texts reveal mechanics that Rockstar Games had previously kept under wraps.

Real-time switching and coordinated raids

The character system relies on seamless switching between the two main characters, Jason and Lucia. Players alternate controlling the criminal duo in real time to tactically divide up heists. Both characters possess individual, separate special abilities.

These abilities directly influence the behavior of NPCs and alter the course of missions. Rockstar thus expands upon the rigid mission structure of its predecessors and takes the entire system to a new level.

The in-game smartphone unlocks missions.

The open world of the fictional state of Leonida utilizes a revamped artificial intelligence for pedestrians. Every part of the map – from the suburbs to the swamps – is populated by NPCs with their own daily routines and dynamic behaviors.

What's new is the direct integration of this AI with in-game social media. The player's virtual smartphone receives viral videos and posts from virtual influencers in real time. These feeds aren't just background; secret side missions and events within the Vice City ecosystem are unlocked exclusively by discovering this social media content.

Technical specifications for PS5 and PS5 Pro

Technically, the title is based on a new iteration of the RAGE engine, which uses native ray tracing for global illumination and reflections. Car bodies and water surfaces reflect the environment with physical accuracy. A dynamic weather system, including severe storms, directly affects the vehicle physics.

The leaked data also mentions explicit optimizations for the PS5 Pro. While the standard PS5 will likely render the graphics engine at 30 frames per second under heavy load, the retailer's description promises a more stable frame rate and higher rendering resolution for the Pro version. This makes the more expensive mid-gen upgrade the standard for the best possible console experience.

The leak reveals that Rockstar Games is pushing the current generation of console hardware to its limits. The world is becoming more dynamic, but the hardware demands are increasing massively. Anyone wanting to experience Leonida without compromising frame rate and in native sharpness will need a PS5 Pro. The standard console will deliver, but the Pro hardware handles the peak loads of the AI ​​calculations.