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GTA 6: Analyst demands unrealistic price of $200 – ignoring the gaming market

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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GTA 6 Price

GTA 6 for $200? Analyst Ben Thompson calls Rockstar Games' $80 price too cheap, ignoring the reality of the gaming market.

Analyst Ben Thompson describes the rumored selling price of $80 for “GTA 5” as a serious undervaluation and demands a price of $200 instead.

Thompson justifies this extreme price demand with the immense production costs and the game's status as one of the last handcrafted AAA projects before the widespread introduction of artificial intelligence into game development.

The reality of the gaming economy versus analyst theory

Thompson argues primarily from the perspective of production value and emotional appreciation. However, a price of $200 is an economic own goal in the reality of the mass market. Video games are durable consumer goods that depend on a critical mass of players, especially with the integrated multiplayer mode "GTA Online".

A starting price of $200 for the standard edition would drastically limit the player base. This would destroy the downstream live service model, which is Rockstar's real goldmine. Take-Two is banking on scalability. High sales figures at launch will ensure long-term monetization.

The historical context of AAA price development

The gaming industry is currently moving from the $70 to the $80 mark for standard editions on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. In the Eurozone, the price remains stable. "GTA 6" is expected to act as a catalyst, definitively establishing this price point.

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A price jump to $200 without physical collector's items is unprecedented in the history of video games in regular retail. Even adjusted for inflation, the maximum price for standard cartridges in the 1990s rarely exceeded 150 Deutsche Marks. The assumption that the market would accept such a price increase for a standard digital license across the board ignores the realities of consumer spending.

Thompson's theory is a theoretical exercise without any economic foundation. Rockstar Games has long since set the price range. For players, it remains the expected, albeit painful, $80 standard. This price will cement itself as the new industry standard for future blockbusters due to the sheer market power of "GTA 6." Nothing more than that.

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VIA:Kotaku
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