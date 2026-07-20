GTA 6: Analysts expose alleged pre-order billion

“GTA 6” is expected to generate only around 260 million US dollars in the first week of pre-orders, thus drastically missing the rumors of a billion dollars in revenue spread via social media.

Market research firm Newzoo has released the actual data from the campaign launched on June 25th. Analysts describe the supposed record of one billion dollars after seven days as simply absurd.

The "real" figures for the first week

The hype is based on projections, not wishful thinking. Newzoo registered a digital sales volume of $180 million in the final week of June. This sum comes exclusively from the USA and the five largest European markets: Great Britain, France, Italy, Spain, and Germany.

To determine the total global value, the historical data from "Grand Theft Auto 5" serves as a reference. At that time, 69 percent of the total console player base was concentrated in the aforementioned six core markets. Applying this distribution to the current sequel results in a worldwide total of approximately 260 million US dollars for the first week.

Not a billion, but a historic record

Despite the failed social media utopias, the game is breaking records. No pre-order campaign for the industry documentary has ever launched more successfully.

Analysts predict that "GTA 6" will follow a classic, established sequel trajectory (the so-called "proven sequel" curve). In this model, the first seven days of pre-orders typically account for 5,8 percent of the total launch week revenue.

This results in a concrete forecast For the November 2026 release: Take-Two is on track for global revenues of between $3,25 billion and $5,2 billion by the end of the release week. This corresponds to sales of approximately 51 million licenses at an estimated average selling price of $88.

Even in the most conservative scenario, where pre-orders are extremely front-loaded and the curve flattens out afterward, a projected launch-week revenue of $3,25 billion remains. This represents the biggest launch in entertainment history.

The hype surrounding X and TikTok has become detached from reality. This is not surprising. For the consumer, this changes nothing: GTA 6 remains the biggest commercial project of this decade. However, the figures show that even the world's biggest gaming brand is subject to the physical laws of the market.

No one generates a billion dollars solely through digital pre-orders in seven days, 21 weeks before the actual release. Those speculating on falling prices will be disappointed. The surge in demand in November will inevitably crash the servers.