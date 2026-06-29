GTA 6: Analysts expect a permanent increase for top games

The base price of AAA video games will permanently rise to $80 for selected blockbusters after the release of "GTA 6" on November 19, 2026.

The price jump is no longer a theoretical threat, but a reality. Rockstar Games is charging €100 for the standard edition of "GTA 6“A flat $80. Nintendo already took this step last year with Mario Kart World on the Switch 2.”

Analysts from DFC Intelligence and Kantan Games now confirm that the industry will follow suit across the board – but not in a one-size-fits-all approach. A tiered pricing model is emerging. Those who deliver maximum quality will demand maximum money. The rest will have to counter with sales and subscriptions.

The risk of imitators

The distribution of market power is clear. Only brands like Grand Theft Auto or Super Mario possess the necessary appeal to establish the $80 mark without a drop in sales. According to David Cole of DFC Intelligence, the industry is moving purposefully toward a system where perceived value dictates the price. A GTA offers hundreds of hours of content. Smaller productions do not.

Publishers without the star power of Rockstar Games could fail to overcome the new price barrier. Take-Two was already the pioneer in 2020, raising the price to $70. Back then, the entire industry followed suit within a few months. This automatic process won't happen this time.

Joost van Dreunen warns publishers against knee-jerk reactions. According to the analyst, anyone charging $80 but failing to deliver a truly premium product will quickly regret it. Gaming is becoming a luxury item. The market operates on this principle. "The winner gets almost everything"Those who can't overcome the quality hurdle of "GTA 6" have to fight for players through alternative distribution channels, bundles, or subscription models. The classic full-price release for average software is economic suicide.

For gamers, this development means a clear market split. The days when every major game was available in stores at the same fixed price are over. You'll have to dig deeper into your pockets for truly exceptional titles, while the vast majority of publishers will be forced to lower prices more quickly or launch directly on services like Game Pass. Quality dictates the price. Those who blindly copy will lose out.