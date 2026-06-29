GTA 6: Analysts expect a permanent increase for top games

The base price of AAA video games will permanently rise to $80 for selected blockbusters after the release of "GTA 6" on November 19, 2026.
The price jump is no longer a theoretical threat, but a reality. Rockstar Games is charging €100 for the standard edition of "GTA 6“A flat $80. Nintendo already took this step last year with Mario Kart World on the Switch 2.”
Analysts from DFC Intelligence and Kantan Games now confirm that the industry will follow suit across the board – but not in a one-size-fits-all approach. A tiered pricing model is emerging. Those who deliver maximum quality will demand maximum money. The rest will have to counter with sales and subscriptions.
The risk of imitators
The distribution of market power is clear. Only brands like Grand Theft Auto or Super Mario possess the necessary appeal to establish the $80 mark without a drop in sales. According to David Cole of DFC Intelligence, the industry is moving purposefully toward a system where perceived value dictates the price. A GTA offers hundreds of hours of content. Smaller productions do not.
Publishers without the star power of Rockstar Games could fail to overcome the new price barrier. Take-Two was already the pioneer in 2020, raising the price to $70. Back then, the entire industry followed suit within a few months. This automatic process won't happen this time.
Joost van Dreunen warns publishers against knee-jerk reactions. According to the analyst, anyone charging $80 but failing to deliver a truly premium product will quickly regret it. Gaming is becoming a luxury item. The market operates on this principle. "The winner gets almost everything"Those who can't overcome the quality hurdle of "GTA 6" have to fight for players through alternative distribution channels, bundles, or subscription models. The classic full-price release for average software is economic suicide.
For gamers, this development means a clear market split. The days when every major game was available in stores at the same fixed price are over. You'll have to dig deeper into your pockets for truly exceptional titles, while the vast majority of publishers will be forced to lower prices more quickly or launch directly on services like Game Pass. Quality dictates the price. Those who blindly copy will lose out.
GTA VI is also supposedly no longer going to cost €79,90…
What's new about that? Hasn't that been the case since at least 2024? I've owned a PS5 since then.
Has it been like this for a long time, or rather, has it always been like this?
My PS One cost 900 DM back then.
I completely agree that many will try to copy it. I also think Sony's first-party games shouldn't cost €80. I've had too many bugs, crashes, and glitches for that price. Just look at the horse's jumping function in Yotei and all the places you can get stuck. Sure, you could argue that jumping is fine, but why include a feature that risks causing glitches? They could have left it out, like in the first game. And then there are the crashes and the face-flickering glitches when you're standing in a corner with the camera turned. Of course, you could say it doesn't bother you, but if you're already charging €80 and proclaiming it's worth the money because it's high-quality, then I have no mercy. On the contrary, the more expensive the product, the more critical people become, and I'm not sure if that's what the industry really wants – people questioning things even more and potentially not spending as freely.
I think this will only exacerbate the gaming crisis.
I think most people would pay €100 for a good game. But what many don't understand (or don't want to understand) is that the €100 price tag for GTA VI isn't honest – it's not like they're saying, "Hey, we have an awesome game that's worth €100" – but rather, "Hey, our game only costs €80, but if you want the full gaming experience, please pay €100." This is deceptive marketing, the kind that's been done for the last 15 years, but taken to the extreme, and by a company that doesn't need to resort to it.
Nintendo doesn't fit into this concept for me. Their games have been outrageously overpriced for the last 40 years!
The real problem is the copycats who use exaggerated marketing; selling AA for AAAA will only get worse. Overpriced Alphas like Ashes of Cremation… GTA VI is being used as justification for selling shovelware at inflated prices.
I've long since stopped buying games that don't offer technical alphas, demos, or server slams.
I don't see a solution, however, as I also don't believe the market will regulate itself. Furthermore, gamers are too conditioned to expect to be treated badly; if you compare the gaming industry to other similar sectors, you'll see that in other industries people are more likely to stand up for themselves.
I would have mentioned the board game industry as an example, but here too you can already see that similar methods are spilling over, especially via Kickstarter…
Is it a new feature that the price is adopted in euros in this way?
Recently, $60 was €70, $70 was €80, etc.