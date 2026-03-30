GTA 6: Analysts estimate final costs at up to 4 billion US dollars.

Analyses of official financial documents from Rockstar North indicate that the development of "GTA 6" has already cost over $2 billion and could ultimately reach almost $4 billion. This would make the open-world title, scheduled for release in November 2026, the most expensive entertainment product in history.

This figure is based on a detailed analysis of publicly available Rockstar North financial reports by the community. Since Rockstar Games traditionally does not release official budget figures, this finding is based on calculated personnel and infrastructure expenditures since the start of full production in 2019.

Personnel costs as a cost driver at Rockstar North

The speculation was fueled by the YouTuber Saukko505, who examined the financial statements of Rockstar Games UK Limited on the official UK government website. The documents reveal that billions were spent on salaries and operating costs between 2019 and 2025 alone.

While some of these costs are also attributable to the maintenance of "GTA Online" or "Red Dead Online", analysts estimate that approximately 80% of Rockstar North's resources are directly invested in the development of "GTA 6“flow. If one includes the costs of the other Rockstar studios involved worldwide, the final budget could even reach the 3 to 4 billion US dollar mark, according to current projections.

The price of perfection: $10 million per month

The recent postponement of the release window to the end of 2026 adds further urgency to the calculations. According to insider reports, each additional month in the "polishing phase"—the final bug fixing and optimization—costs the company approximately $10 million in additional development costs. Over the six-month delay, this amounts to at least $60 million, not including marketing expenses.

To understand the dimensions of 2 billion US dollars, it helps to look at the previous leaders in the industry and other media:

Title / Project Estimated budget (development + marketing) GTA 6 $2.000+ million (projected) Star Citizen ~$790 million (ongoing) Cyberpunk 2077 ~$470 million Red Dead Redemption 2 ~$540 million Avengers: Endgame (Movie) ~$350-400 million

The budget of “GTA 6” thus not only exceeds that of its predecessor “GTA 5” (approx. $265 million) by almost eight times, but also puts the most expensive Hollywood blockbusters far in the shade.

For gamers, this gigantic budget means two things: On the one hand, a level of technical detail that will likely eclipse everything seen before – from AI simulation to the graphical opulence of Vice City. On the other hand, the economic pressure is massively increasing. Take-Two needs to deliver record numbers at release to be profitable. For us buyers, this could result in pricing that is stable for the first time. above the 80-euro mark for standard editions is needed to amortize the immense upfront investments.