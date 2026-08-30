GTA 6 on the PS5 Pro: Rumors speak of 60 FPS – the technology contradicts this.

A recent rumor claims that "GTA 6" will run at 60 frames per second on the PS5 Pro. While this sounds like the ultimate selling point for Sony's €900 console, it hardly holds up to technical reality.

The rumor and the reality

The content creator Hip Hop Gamer claimsIt has been reported that Sony and Rockstar Games are collaborating beyond mere marketing agreements to deliver "GTA 6" at 60 FPS on the PS5 Pro. Rockstar Games has not yet officially commented on specific frame rates or adjustments for the Pro version. Standard consoles like the base PS5 and the Xbox Series X simply aiming for 30 FPS.

Rumors of this kind ignore fundamental hardware limitations. A doubled target frame rate requires massive computing power. They are missing at the crucial point.

The bottleneck is called CPU

"GTA 6" places a significant emphasis on extremely complex open-world simulations. High pedestrian density, dynamic AI calculations, complex vehicle physics, and global systems primarily burden the main processor (CPU).

The PS5 Pro offers a significant upgrade in the graphics unit (GPU) and introduces PSSR upscaling. However, the CPU performance only increases by around 7 percent compared to the standard PS5. This minimal increase is simply not technically sufficient to raise a CPU-bound game from 30 to 60 FPS. Point.

PSSR 2.0 instead of frame doubling

Developers will not be able to use the additional GPU power of the PS5 Pro for higher frame rates if the CPU is bottlenecking it. Instead, the computing power is used for image quality.

The realistic scenario involves the use of PSSR for reconstruction, more stable native resolutions, and enhanced ray tracing effects. A smoother gameplay experience through double the frame rate remains unlikely without drastic cuts to the world simulation.

The PS5 Pro will deliver the sharpest image and cleanest effects for "GTA 6". However, anyone expecting 60 FPS at full simulation density is investing in the wrong hardware based on speculation. The physical limitations of the built-in CPU simply don't allow for such a performance duo.