Latest

GTA 6 on Netflix: Why the new extended look is not an ordinary trailer

Lukas Author 2026
By
Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
Follow:
2 MinRead
No comments

Rockstar is showing 20 minutes of GTA 6 first on Netflix. Take-Two boss Zelnick talks about the reasons behind this unusual exclusivity.

GTA 6 Netflix Premier

Rockstar Games will show an extended look at GTA 6 on August 27th – exclusively on Netflix. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick now hints that we can expect much more than just snippets of gameplay.

Not a money deal, but a real show?

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick denies that financial reasons are behind this deal. Anyone who watches the presentation on Netflix will immediately understand the move, he says.

This suggests a completely new format. A classic trailer doesn't justify six hours of exclusivity behind a paywall. Rockstar Games is clearly planning more. They're talking about a presentation that feels like a standalone Netflix show. That's appealing. Instead of just gameplay, we could expect edited story scenes, documentary insights, or elaborately produced short films.

Those who want to watch the premiere live need an active subscription. Those who wait will see the footage for free on YouTube in the middle of the night, and probably not in the way Rockstar Games intended. That's annoying. But the content might actually be worth the wait.

$100 million in the room

Rumors point to Netflix is ​​said to have paid around $100 million for the window. This has not been officially confirmed.

More Read

GTA VI Netflix Showcase
GTA 6: Take-Two boss is certain – “Everyone will watch it”
Playstation Portal Cloud Streaming
Take-Two CEO predicts tenfold increase in player base through cloud gaming by 2029
GTA 6 UGC
GTA 6: Bad news about the most important part of the game

Zelnick's denial regarding financial motives doesn't rule out a payment by any means. It merely shifts the focus to marketing. Netflix is ​​leveraging the power of the GTA brand to boost its own subscriptions. Rockstar, in turn, gains a global platform outside of the usual gaming channels. A clever deal. Exclusivity, however, remains annoying for those without a subscription.

An extended entertainment special for "GTA 6" sounds incredibly exciting. However, the exclusivity deal leaves a bitter aftertaste. If the show delivers, the community will quickly forgive the six-hour wait. If not, the internet will be ablaze.

GTA Pre-Order Release
Tagged:
Share This Article

Community Talk

Subscribe
Notify me
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted

The Trends

PlayStation Direct is now also warning of the end of discs in 2028.

Sony will completely discontinue physical PS5 discs starting in January 2028. This was announced in PlayStation Direct…

40 comments

PlayStation Store Summer Sale: Last chance to get the top bestsellers

The PS Store Summer Sale 2026 ends on August 12th: Get yours now…

1 comment

PlayStation games on Steam Deck: Asobi brings PlayStation Plus cloud streaming without PS5

Asobi brings PlayStation Plus cloud streaming to the Steam Deck. Play PlayStation games…

2 comments

You Might Also Like