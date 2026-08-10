GTA 6 on Netflix: Why the new extended look is not an ordinary trailer

Rockstar Games will show an extended look at GTA 6 on August 27th – exclusively on Netflix. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick now hints that we can expect much more than just snippets of gameplay.

Not a money deal, but a real show?

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick denies that financial reasons are behind this deal. Anyone who watches the presentation on Netflix will immediately understand the move, he says.

This suggests a completely new format. A classic trailer doesn't justify six hours of exclusivity behind a paywall. Rockstar Games is clearly planning more. They're talking about a presentation that feels like a standalone Netflix show. That's appealing. Instead of just gameplay, we could expect edited story scenes, documentary insights, or elaborately produced short films.

Those who want to watch the premiere live need an active subscription. Those who wait will see the footage for free on YouTube in the middle of the night, and probably not in the way Rockstar Games intended. That's annoying. But the content might actually be worth the wait.

$100 million in the room

Rumors point to Netflix is ​​said to have paid around $100 million for the window. This has not been officially confirmed.

Zelnick's denial regarding financial motives doesn't rule out a payment by any means. It merely shifts the focus to marketing. Netflix is ​​leveraging the power of the GTA brand to boost its own subscriptions. Rockstar, in turn, gains a global platform outside of the usual gaming channels. A clever deal. Exclusivity, however, remains annoying for those without a subscription.

An extended entertainment special for "GTA 6" sounds incredibly exciting. However, the exclusivity deal leaves a bitter aftertaste. If the show delivers, the community will quickly forgive the six-hour wait. If not, the internet will be ablaze.