GTA 6 on Xbox Series X|S: Rockstar signals full performance satisfaction

Rockstar Games is internally completely satisfied with the performance of "GTA 6" on all target platforms, including the hardware of Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Series S.

The reports come from YouTuber Andy Cortez (Kinda Funny Games), who gained direct insight into the current state of development after a visit to Rockstar North in Edinburgh. According to official statements from the studio, the open-world heavyweight runs stably across the entire console range. However, the studio has yet to release any specific video footage of the Xbox versions.

The technical hurdle is obvious. With over 600.000 animations, dynamic pedestrian density With a game world three times the size of "Red Dead Redemption 2", the RAGE engine pushes hardware requirements to an extreme level.

While the material shown so far runs at native 1440p on a standard PlayStation 5 and is upscaled to 4K at 30 frames per second, the less powerful Xbox Series S in particular raises questions regarding storage capacity and graphics pipelines.

No technical disaster at launch

Following discussions with the developers, the editorial team has clearly dispelled concerns about a launch fiasco like that of "Cyberpunk 2077." Rockstar is currently deliberately refraining from committing to fixed performance targets such as 60 FPS for the release. The priority is clearly on a stable frame rate and consistent simulation mechanics across all system limitations.

Rockstar's optimism doesn't change the physical limitations of the system architecture. With identical simulation logic, the Xbox Series S will have to make significant compromises in resolution and pixel density. A technically sound 30 FPS foundation without crashes is achievable on the weaker hardware, but a 60 FPS performance mode will remain a purely wishful thought on consoles for the foreseeable future.