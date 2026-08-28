GTA 6 brings its own Family Guy: Rockstar hires external animation studio

Rockstar Games is producing several complete TV series for "GTA 6," which players can watch directly on the in-game televisions. An external animation studio is writing entire seasons of cartoons and live-action segments.

It sounds crazy, but it's typical for the series. Andy Cortez from Kinda Funny Games After visiting the studio, it was confirmed that Rockstar is significantly expanding its production this time around. One of the animated series shown is strongly reminiscent of shows like "Family Guy." In addition, there will be standalone live-action series.

Family Guy in Vice City?

Anyone familiar with "GTA 5" will remember the short TV clips on Michael's or Trevor's couch. It was a fun little gimmick. In Vice City, it's a whole different ballgame. The world is meant to feel more real than ever before.

This perfectly illustrates Rockstar's approach to open-world games. They don't just build a backdrop to drive through. They create its own ecosystemWhile other developers are happy if the main story runs smoothly, Rockstar hires its own television crews. Completely absurd.

Whether you actually watch these shows for hours on end is another question. Most of us probably switch them off after five minutes to get back to causing chaos in the streets. But just knowing that this content exists changes the gameplay experience. It adds depth to the world. Anyone who wants to relax on the sofa with Jason and Lucia after a tough mission is in for some real entertainment. Not just short clips. Full episodes.

The effort is enormous. Is it absolutely necessary for survival? No. But it proves that Vice City will be packed with detail down to the smallest detail. The bar has been set extremely high.