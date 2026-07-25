Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser argued for the continued existence of physical media at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, even though Sony will discontinue disc production for PlayStation in January 2028. Rockstar Games itself is foregoing a disc with "GTA 6".

Publishers should according to Houser The gaming industry should continue to offer physical media as long as players demand it, even though day-one patches remain essential for technical quality. This will allow players to continue to demand discs, even though day-one patches are unavoidable.

Sony's announcement that it will discontinue production of optical media for PlayStation consoles starting in January 2028 has met with massive resistance from buyers for weeks. Houser makes it clear that companies have to meet market demand. The customer decides.

Want versus need

The shift from optical media to purely digital sales reflects the evolution of the PC market, where platforms like Steam have displaced physical media for over a decade. Sony justifies the end of discs with declining retail sales, which are projected to fall below 20 percent of all software sales by 2025.

Houser makes a strict distinction between personal preference and commercial obligation in his statements. He himself doesn't need any discs on his shelf. Nevertheless, he values ​​the players' freedom of choice more highly than the publishers' profit margin.

The Patch Paradox

From a technical perspective, Houser's position reveals an unresolved problem in modern software development. The former Rockstar developer points out that the possibility of online updates and bug fixes after release has become essential for today's game quality.

A pressed disc rarely represents the final software version for today's open-world titles, but often serves only as a physical license key with a subsequent gigabyte download. Absurd Ventures co-founder Lazlow Jones emphasizes the convenience of digital downloads on mobile devices like the Steam Deck.

While Absurd Ventures deliberately focuses on the tactile experience of printed comics like American Caper, video games follow different principles. The studio is currently working on two open-world games primarily designed for modern distribution channels. The distinction between collector's value and everyday object has been fully blurred.

Clinging to discs thus remains an emotional desire without foundation. Those who buy a disc today rarely acquire a standalone product, but rather a dependence on patch servers. When Sony ceases production in 2028, buyers will lose the resale value and the used market, but gain no technical stability. Companies should offer freedom of choice, but the industry's infrastructure has long since outgrown the physical age.