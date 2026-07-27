GTA 6: Download codes bring back region locking to PS5

The PS5 download codes included in the physical version of "GTA 6" are tied to the respective PSN account region. This brings back the familiar region lock.

Anyone purchasing an imported version of the plastic-free case risks having their activation on the PlayStation Network rejected. This restriction does not apply to the Xbox Series X|S.

Sony's account structure enforces region locking.

Rockstar Games has completely abandoned optical media for the retail version of "GTA 6," including printed activation codes instead. Since digital credits and product keys on the PlayStation Network have always been tied to geographical zones, this restriction now also applies to physical purchases in stores. A German PSN account only accepts keys from the EMEA region, which includes Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and India. Imports from the USA or Asia are useless on European consoles.

The problem doesn't lie with Rockstar Games, but with Sony's database architecture. While Microsoft unified the global Xbox ecosystem years ago and allows region changes at the account level, Sony permanently locks the home region of a PSN profile. A subsequent change of the account is impossible. Xbox owners can redeem their code worldwide on any account, regardless of where they purchased it.

Deadlines in Japan relate exclusively to supplementary content.

In Japan, digital activation codes are subject to strict legal regulations under the local Payment Services Act. To avoid falling under the regulations governing financial and payment instruments, publishers limit the validity of enclosed product codes to a maximum of 170 days from the date of printing.

This six-month period concerns However, in the case of "GTA 6," this doesn't refer to the main game itself, but solely to pre-order bonuses and digital add-ons from special editions. Anyone who doesn't redeem their DLC code within this timeframe in the Japanese store will forfeit their entitlement to the bonuses. The main game remains unaffected.

The end of the disc destroys the free grey market.

The abandonment of Blu-ray discs transforms the classic retail case into mere packaging for single-use licenses. This effectively prevents resale or lending to friends. Furthermore, the additional link to the PSN region eliminates the option for PlayStation players to independently import cheaper versions from abroad.

Sony is systematically pushing ahead with the phasing out of optical drives. Linking physically packaged download keys to fixed account regions ultimately forces buyers into the pricing structure of their respective home markets. Bargains from global retailers are therefore a thing of the past on the PS5.

For PS5 buyers, strict purchasing discipline now applies: Imports of "GTA 6" from the US or Asia are useless unless a corresponding foreign account is available. Xbox users enjoy complete flexibility when purchasing. This case dramatically illustrates how the gradual devaluation of physical media is robbing consumers of their last remaining freedoms.